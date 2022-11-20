Mitie Group's (LON:MTO) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 75% on the 1st of February to £0.007, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.004. This takes the dividend yield to 2.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Mitie Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 96% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 33%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was £0.093, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.018. The dividend has fallen 81% over that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Mitie Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 43% per annum. EPS has been growing well, but Mitie Group has been paying out a massive proportion of its earnings, which can make the dividend tough to maintain.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Mitie Group will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Mitie Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

