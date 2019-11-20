Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rethinking Spacejet delivery schedule: CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is seen at the company's Sagamihara plant in Sagamihara, Japan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T> is rethinking the timetable for Japan's first new commercial aircraft in 50 years and cannot commit to its target of making initial deliveries by mid-2020, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Seiji Izumisawa confirmed delays with a new fuselage for the jet.

"Given where we are in the process today, which is we're revisiting the schedule to consider what the schedule will be, everything becomes hypothetical," he said an interview with Reuters, referring to the mid-2020 delivery target to customer All Nippon Airways <9202.T>.

"We may, we may not, but I simply cannot commit to it," he said.





