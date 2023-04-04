Mitt Romney, among Donald Trump's biggest Republican critics, comes to his defense in New York case

Donald Trump and Mitt Romney in November of 2016.

WASHINGTON – Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, one of Donald Trump's fiercest GOP critics, again criticized him as unfit for office Tuesday – but he also questioned the merit of the case that New York prosecutors filed against the former president.

“I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office," Romney said after the former president's arraignment. "Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda."

Romney, who voted to convict Trump after an impeachment trial on the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, began disputing Trump's qualifications before the latter's first Republican nomination for the presidency back in 2016.

Trump has frequently returned the favor, describing Romney as a "RINO" (Republican In Name Only) who has led the Republican Party to defeat.

The former governor of Massachusetts, Romney is the last pre-Trump Republican presidential nominee. He lost the 2012 general election to President Barack Obama. Trump endorsed Romney during that campaign, but later attacked his performance.

Romney won election to the U.S. Senate from Utah in 2018, renewing his rivalry with then-President Trump.

While again attacking his character and conduct, Romney also expressed sympathy for his indictment predicament in New York. He did not mention Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg by name, but criticized his case against Trump.

"The prosecutor’s overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public’s faith in our justice system," Romney said.

Romney also said that voters "will ultimately render their own judgment" on Trump, and he touched on the president's recent calls for supporters to protest the indictments.

“Finally, it is also incumbent on all elected leaders to discourage violence and anger in response to this situation," he said.

