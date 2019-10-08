Mitt Romney 'believes he can bring Trump down' through impeachment. Can he?

Senator Mitt Romney reportedly believes he could be the key to taking down Donald Trump by corralling other Republicans into supporting the president's impeachment in the US Senate, rather than launching a 2020 primary bid.

The Republican’s advisers reportedly told Vanity Fair he “believes he has more potential power as a senator who will decide Trump’s fate in an impeachment trial” instead of competing against the incumbent president in a contentious election that began with more than two dozen Democratic hopefuls.

“He could have tremendous influence in the impeachment process as the lone voice of conscience in the Republican caucus,” one of Mr Romney’s advisers told the publication.

They said he would likely be able to convince other moderate Republicans to join Democrats in supporting Mr Trump’s removal from office — a process that would ultimately require support from two-thirds of the Republican-controlled Senate.

“Romney is the one guy who could bring along Susan Collins, Cory Gardner, Ben Sasse,” the adviser said. “Romney is the pressure point in the impeachment process. That’s why the things he’s saying are freaking Republicans out.”

The comments came amid an increasingly hostile impeachment battle, in which Democrats have accused the president of abusing his power by urging Ukraine - and later China - to launch an investigation into one of his 2020 political rivals, Joe Biden.

Still, Republican strategists told The Independent that Mr Romney would not be able to turn the tides of impeachment against Mr Trump alone.

“At this point, it looks exceedingly unlikely that the Senate will back impeachment,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist and the former communications director for Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He added: “There would have to be additional evidence against Trump and a seismic shift in the political landscape.”

Mr Romney, one of the rare, elected Republican critics of the president currently serving in the Senate, has increasingly ramped up his public disapproval of Mr Trump’s policies and behaviour amid the impeachment battle on Capitol Hill.

He described the president’s decision this week to pull US troops out of Syria as a “betrayal”, adding: “It says that America is an unreliable ally; it facilitates ISIS resurgence; and it presages another humanitarian disaster.”

The President’s decision to abandon our Kurd allies in the face of an assault by Turkey is a betrayal. It says that America is an unreliable ally; it facilitates ISIS resurgence; and it presages another humanitarian disaster. https://t.co/Tu8ARa8Pmp — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) October 7, 2019

He’s also expressed somewhat timid support for Democrats launching an impeachment inquiry into the president’s alleged abuse of power, stopping short of announcing his support for the probe but writing in a tweet: “When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China's investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated.”

Mr Trump has fired back at the one-time presidential candidate in his own characteristic way, calling Mr Romney a “pompous ‘ass’” while defending his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.