On his birthday, Twitter mocks Mitt Romney for the way he blows out his candles

William Cummings
Sen. Mitt Romney shared video of himself celebrating his 72nd birthday on Tuesday and was rewarded with social media mockery. 

Twitter users pounced on two aspects of Romney's post about the surprise cake given to him by staffers: 1) Romney's favorite snack is Twinkies and 2) He has a very unusual method of blowing out birthday candles. 

"My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack – twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store," Romney tweeted along with the video. The Utah Republican seemed genuinely thrilled at the surprise, laughing happily as his staff sings "Happy Birthday." 

"Look at that! Holy cow!" Romney says as he eyes his cake, constructed with a couple dozen vertically arranged Twinkies that are topped with birthday candles. 

But it all goes awry about 30 seconds into the approximately minute-long clip when the senator proceeds to pluck out the candles and blow them out one-by-one. 

"These are all wishes I'm getting," Romney says, as one staffer warns him not to burn himself. "All these wishes." 

While it is possible Romney was motivated by a concern that he might blow the Twinkies over, users on Twitters afforded the senator no such consideration. 

"This is the most bizarre technique for blowing out birthday candles that I’ve ever witnessed. Mitt Romney is a deeply weird dude," tweeted journalist Bradford Pearson. 

"Just think if this had surfaced during the 2012 election," imagined The New York Times' Julie Davis.

"Mitt Romney blows out birthday candles like a serial killer," tweeted the Barstool News Network.

Some users speculated Romney's method was about hygiene concerns and applauded him for it. 

"Mitt Romney and I once bonded over our OCD about food. We both have a number of them," tweeted Reuters correspondent Ginger Gibson. "And now I'm unsure I'll be able to ever not do this with birthday candles. Not all heroes wear capes." 

Here are some other Twitter reactions to Romney's birthday wishes:

