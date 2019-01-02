Mitt Romney goes after Trump in op-ed and Twitter is ready with plenty of jokes about frowning politely

Nicole Gallucci

New year, new political beefs. Of course!

It's only Jan. 2, but 2019 has already kicked off with a political bang. The government remains partially shut down and on Tuesday night a scathing  op-ed written by Mitt Romney, former Republican presidential nominee and current senator-elect, was published in The Washington Post.

In the 13-paragraph editorial, Romney unleashed his brutally honest criticisms of President Trump, saying his "character falls short" of that needed to successfully shape the nation. And on Wednesday morning, Trump addressed Romney's words with a single 280-character tweet, saying he should be happy "for all Republicans."

Naturally, the good and very consistent people of the internet have already taken Romney's quest for political justice to Twitter. Some dove into the inescapable political archives to discuss Romney's acceptance of past Trump endorsements and call him a hypocrite. 

While others applauded the senator-elect for choosing to publicly speak out against a fellow Republican.

And still others went straight for the jokes.

In the op-ed, Romney began by acknowledging that Trump was never his choice for Republican  nominee, but that he hoped after winning, Trump's administration would abandon petty approaches like anger and name-calling. 

"But, on balance," Romney concluded, "his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office."

The presidency "shapes the public character of the nation," Romney wrote, noting a person with Trump's power should unite the American people, defend the free press, and display honesty and integrity.

"With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent's shortfall has been most glaring."

Romney pledges he will work alongside Trump and other members of the Senate to improve the country, but it remains to be seen how aggressive he'll be in standing up to the president.

