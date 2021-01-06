Mitt Romney hounded by Trump supporters on plane to DC

File Image: Senator Mitt Romney is among the few conservative leaders who have resisted Mr Trump’s push to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Congress (Getty Images)

Mitt Romney on Tuesday was hounded on his way from Salt Lake City to Washington DC by supporters of Donald Trump who accused the Utah Senator of not supporting the outgoing president over his unfounded claims of voter fraud.

In a video posted on social media, the Republican senator could be seen being confronted by a Utah constituent as she lashed out at him.

As the Trump supporter approached the 73-year-old lawmaker waiting at the airport to board the flight, Mr Romney asked her to put her mask on. “Don't tell me what to do," she shot back as she told him that she was standing six feet away from him.

“Why aren't you supporting President Trump? You're not supporting him,” she began.

"I do support President Trump," Mr Romney replied. “I'm sorry, I do agree with many of the things he's for and I support him.”

"Are you going to support him in the fraudulent votes?” the woman asked.

“In the election, no, I’m not,” Mr Romney said.

"It’s a long story, but we have a Constitution,” he continued, “and the Constitution is clear. I will follow the Constitution and I will explain all that when we meet in Congress this week,” he said.

Unhappy with the response, the woman told the senator that he was voted to represent conservatives, Mr Romney fired back and said, “actually, that's not how the Constitution works,” as he began packing his laptop to try and walk away.

“It is you're voted in to represent us, you work for us. Am I wrong?” the woman then questioned.

“I work for the people of Utah,” said the lawmaker. “Exactly, and I am from Utah. There's a lot of people who didn't vote for you,” said the woman as Mr Romney left his seat and walked away.

“I wouldn't be surprised if you weren't even voted in legally,” the woman added. “You're a joke, an absolute joke, it's a disgusting shame.”

Mr Romney is among the few conservative leaders who have resisted Mr Trump’s push to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when the Congress meets on Wednesday to officially count the electoral college votes.

To oppose the congressional vote, thousands of Mr Trump’s supporters have descended on the nation’s capital to back his claim of election fraud.

In another video, Trump loyalists chanted “traitor” on the flight that Senator Romney boarded. “Let him know what we think,” a woman can be heard screaming in the video, as the chants began.

Mr Romney, though not visible in the video, is believed to have been sitting in the plane.

“Resign Mitt. We want to know your connection to Burisma and Joe Biden,” one woman screamed, in an apparent reference to Ukrainian gas company Mr Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, had served as a member of the board of directors.

“We love you Mitt Romney you're great, you're doing awesome. I'm one of your constituents and I think you're doing wonderful,” another woman shouted in support of the senator.

“You're one of maybe a million who think opposite of you,” a Trump supporter told her.

On 3 January, Mr Romney had released a statement slamming the Republican senators who planned to oppose the presidential results.

“The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic,” he had said.

“The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it. More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice. President Trump’s lawyers made their case before scores of courts; in every instance, they failed.”

Lambasting at the President for calling his supporters to the Capitol, the Senator cautioned, “this has the predictable potential to lead to disruption, and worse.”

“I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?” he concluded.

