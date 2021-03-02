Mitt Romney knocked unconscious and needed stitches after weekend fall

Josh Marcus
·1 min read
Mitt Romney, R-Utah, pauses to answer questions from reporters as senators arrive to vote on President Joe Biden’s nominee for United Nation’s ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at the Capitol in Washington, on Tuesday 23 February 2021

Utah senator Mitt Romney says he “took a fall” while visiting his grandkids in Boston over the weekend, knocking him unconscious and sending him to the hospital.

He told CNN the injury required “a lot of stitches.”

Reporters captured photos of the Republican senator, who is 73, with a black eye on Monday.

He joked that the injury was because he visited the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The annual conservative gathering disinvited him because he twice voted to impeach Donald Trump.

The former president criticised the Utah legislator and others who went against him in the impeachment vote during his big comeback speech at CPAC on Sunday.

