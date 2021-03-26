Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

Gustaf Kilander
·1 min read
Profile in Courage Romney (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney will receive the John F Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for being the only Republican to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial in early 2020.

The award was created by the family of the late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions. The award is named after Mr Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Profiles in Courage”.

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of JFK, said in a statement from the JFK Library Foundation: “Senator Romney’s commitment to our Constitution makes him a worthy successor to the senators who inspired my father to write ‘Profiles in Courage’.”

She added: “He reminds us that our Democracy depends on the courage, conscience and character of our elected officials.”

The 74-year-old Mr Romney said he was inspired by his father George Romney, who was an automotive executive and served as the governor of Michigan.

He said: “When I think of courage, I think of my Dad. He did what was right regardless of consequence. I aspire to his example, though I have failed from time to time. We must subordinate our political fortunes to the causes of freedom, equal opportunity and truth, particularly as they are under assault here and abroad,” The Associated Press reported.

Mr Romney served as the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 before running for president in 2008 and 2012, getting the Republican nomination on his second attempt, but losing the election to Barack Obama.

