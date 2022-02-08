Mitt Romney says he 'exchanged texts' with his niece and RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel after RNC censure of Cheney, Kinzinger over January 6 investigation

Charles R. Davis
·2 min read
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah outside the Senate chamber on December 7, 2021.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah outside the Senate chamber on December 7, 2021.Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is a granddaughter of George W. Romney.

  • Last week the RNC censured two Republicans for participating in the January 6 committee's investigation.

  • Utah Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters he texted his concerns to McDaniel.

Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah, is accusing the Republican National Committee of sending an "inappropriate message" about the legitimacy of violence on January 6, 2021, telling reporters on Monday that he had "exchanged some texts" over the issue with his niece, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Last week, the Republican National Committee voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Michigan for agreeing to help the congressional investigation into January 6, accusing the lawmakers of taking part in a "Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

Speaking at the US Capitol, Romney said the resolution condemning his fellow Republicans "could not have been a more inappropriate message."

"One, to sanction two people of character as they did. But number two, to suggest that a violent attack on the seat of democracy is legitimate political discourse is so far from accurate as to shock and make people wonder what we're thinking," Romney said.

Romney, his party's standard-bearer in the 2012 presidential election, said he had shared his concerns with McDaniel to "express my point of view," adding that he thinks "she's terrific" and "a wonderful person, and doing her very best."

Nevertheless, he said he was worried the RNC's actions could hurt Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections.

"Anything that my party does that comes across as being stupid is not going to help us," he said.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

