Mitt Romney's successful 2012 campaign could serve as a template for 2024 hopefuls

Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Mitt Romney.
Mitt Romney. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) would likely be among the first to admit that he's not the most popular name in Republican circles these days, but that doesn't mean his successful bid for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012 can't serve as a template for future contenders.

The Republican Party's 2024 picture is muddled. The consensus seems to be that until former President Donald Trump makes it clear whether he'll run, potential candidates will lay low. One way they can do that and still make some headway if they do ultimately enter the scrum is to get involved with 2022 House races, Politico notes. And Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are all already headlining fundraisers, endorsing Republican candidates, hosting receptions, and traveling to key early primary states like Iowa to stump for House hopefuls.

That's what Romney did in 2010, two years before he emerged as the party's champion, Politico notes, and the importance of his "across-the-map campaigning" during the midterms "cannot be overstated," the senator's former chief of staff and longtime confidante Matt Waldrip said. "There is no better way to understand the issues facing the voters around the country and to forge relationships with those fighting for the same ideals as you than getting in the bunker with them during their election campaigns," he told Politico. Read more at Politico.

