Mittal’s Aperam Eyes Stainless Steel Tie-Up With Acerinox

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Aperam SA, the stainless steel producer spun off from ArcelorMittal SA, is considering a combination with Spanish rival Acerinox SA, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies are working with advisers as they explore a potential deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Any combination would require the backing of the Mittal family, which controls about 40% of Aperam, as well as Spain’s March family, which is the biggest shareholder in Acerinox with 18% through an investment vehicle, they said.

Shares in Aperam rose as much as 4.2% to 40.51 euros per share in Amsterdam Friday, while trading of Acerinox was suspended by Spanish regulator. Acerinox shares are up about 7% this year, including amid recent takeover speculation, valuing the Madrid-based company at 3.3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) while Aperam has a value of about 3.2 billion euros.

No final decisions have been made and talks could still fall apart, the people said.

A representative for Acerinox declined to comment, while representatives for Aperam and ArcelorMittal couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

A deal between Aperam, which was separated from ArcelorMittal in 2011, and Acerinox is likely to draw regulatory scrutiny as the two firms are among the largest stainless-steel makers in Europe. Acerinox is a market leader in the U.S. and in several other regions of the world, including South Africa and Asia.

ArcelorMittal, while predominantly a steel producer, has a large presence in stainless steel in Europe through its 40% stake in Amsterdam-listed Aperam. Steel manufacturing and stainless-steel production are two different industries. ArcelorMittal was founded in 2006 through the combination of Arcelor and Mittal Steel, which themselves were the product of earlier mergers.

(Updates with share price moves in third paragraph)

