Mittelstadt scores twice in Buffalo’s 4-goal 3rd, Sabres rally to beat Golden Knights 5-2

Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson (9) celebrates after scoring against the the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored twice in Buffalo's four-goal third period, Devon Levi made 32 saves and the Sabres rallied to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Friday night.

Zach Benson and former Golden Knight Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo in the third and Dylan Cozens had a first-period goal and added two assists.

Mittelstadt tied it at 2 at 5:01 of the third. Benson gave Buffalo the lead at 9:29, then set up Tuch's goal with 8:48 left. Mittelstadt capped the scoring with an empty-net goal for his eighth of the season.

Buffalo has won three of its last four meetings with the Golden Knights, including two straight in Las Vegas.

Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel scored for defending champion Vegas, and Logan Thompson made 22 saves.

Buffalo, 10-1-1 when scoring first, got on the board immediately after coming off a power play. Cozens skated into the slot and sniped a shot past Thompson to give the Sabres the lead at 7:42 of the first.

The lead didn't last, though, as Barbashev skated in and cleaned things up with a flood of traffic in front of Levi. Eichel gave the Knights a 2-1 lead early in the third period when he snared a rebound from Paul Cotter’s miss and ripped it past Levi.

This time it was Buffalo with an immediate response, with Mittelstadt beating Thompson with a shot from the right circle.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Visit Arizona on Saturday.

Golden Knights: Host Ottawa on Sunday.

