Mitzi Bickers found guilty in City Hall corruption case

A federal jury Wednesday found former Atlanta political consultant Mitzi Bickers guilty on nine of 12 counts in a pay-to-play case that rocked City Hall.

Why it matters: Bickers’ case is the first of several corruption scandals that cast a shadow over then Mayor Kasim Reed’s final term in office to go to trial.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Catch up quick: Federal prosecutors indicted Bickers in 2018 and said she helped Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles Richards Jr. gain close to $20 million in contracts for snow removal and sidewalk repairs.

Prosecutors alleged Bickers, who was the city’s director of human services after helping Reed win his first term, earned $2 million collecting payments from the businessmen. Reed was not charged with any wrongdoing and denied any involvement.

Details: The jury found Bickers guilty of one count each of conspiracy to commit bribery and making false statements or falsifying tax returns, three counts of money laundering and four counts of wire fraud, 11 Alive reported.

The jury found her not guilty of one count each of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery.

What’s next: Bickers is scheduled to be sentenced in July, the AJC reports. Her lawyer, Drew Findling, told reporters he will appeal the verdict.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.