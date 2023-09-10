Mix of clouds and sunshine on Sunday

TechCrunch

At its Cloud Next conference today, Google Cloud announced Cross-Cloud Network, a new feature that will make life easier for these businesses. Cross-Cloud Network is a global networking platform that, in Google's words, was "designed to enable customers to gain access to Google services more easily from any cloud." Among other things, Google promises that using Cross-Cloud Network will reduce network latency by 35% and total cost of ownership by 40%, compared to connecting applications without routing the traffic over Google's network.