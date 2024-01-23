Mix of sleet, slushy snow, freezing rain makes roads slippery during Milwaukee-area morning commute

A mix of slushy snow, sleet and freezing rain is making roads slippery Tuesday, especially during the morning commute.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. for much of southern Wisconsin as the precipitation moves north from Illinois into the state. Up to 2 inches of slushy snow and one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected, the National Weather Service in Sullivan said.

More rain is expected along the lakefront, which is warmer. And there's less chance of accumulating ice north of Milwaukee in Ozaukee, Washington and Dodge counties.

Patches of dense fog are possible with mild air over the melting snow, the weather service said.

The worst travel conditions are expected this morning until noon, when ice could form on cold or untreated roads. Drizzle will linger into the afternoon until about 6 p.m., but temperatures will rise, making snow less likely.

As of 7 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said many highways in the Milwaukee area had slippery stretches. Interstate 43 was ice-covered from New Berlin to the city of Beloit. Several highways near Delavan, Elkhorn and Lake Geneva were also ice-covered.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee-area roads slippery during morning commute with ice, snow