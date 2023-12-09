Mix of sun and clouds expected in Central Florida on Saturday

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-6.mp4

A mostly sunny afternoon with rising temperatures is expected in Central Florida on Saturday, Spectrum News 13 Dual Certified Meteorologist Zach Covey said.

Cloud coverage is expected to increase this evening and into the overnight hours, Covey said.

A large storm system is making its way eastbound toward Florida, Covey said. The weather will be clear at least one more day.

The high today will be 80 degrees and the low will be 62 degrees. Rain coverage is 20%.