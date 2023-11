https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-4.mp4

A mix of sun and clouds is forecast for Central Florida on Saturday, Dual Certified Meteorologist Zach Covey said. The sky will be mostly cloudy in the south and partly cloudy in the north.

Peaks of sun are expected throughout the area, Covey said.

The high today will be 75 degrees and the low will be 58 degrees. Rain coverage is 10%.