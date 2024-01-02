Mix of sun, clouds today; Chance for rain, snow this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few lingering flurries early otherwise gradual clearing

Drier, Seasonable weather through late week

Monitoring rain or snow potential this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Some sunshine returns with clouds mixed as well, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Will hold the forecast dry here at this time. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning colder with high temps in the middle 30s

FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, temperatures remain seasonable. Highs in the middle to upper 30s. A few snow showers are possible late and overnight.

SATURDAY: Several days away, but a good chance at this time we will see either rain or snow. Low confidence exists in the storm track, which means the precipitation type is unknown, so will call it rain or snow at this time. Highs will be in the upper 30s, but temperatures will need to be watched as we get closer to help us iron out precipitation type.

SUNDAY: Low confidence here, but a few lingering snow showers are possible early depending on how Saturday shakes out. For now, will call it cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the lower 40s.