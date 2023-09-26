Mix of sun, clouds today; Increasing rain, storm chances midweek
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
Increasing rain and storm chances
A few strong storms possible
Above normal temperatures return to Miami Valley late week
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds.
A few isolated showers are possible, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Overcast with showers looking more likely.
A few thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Lingering showers and rumbles of thunder throughout the day.
Highs in the mid-70s.
FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds along with comfortable temperatures. Highs reach the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.