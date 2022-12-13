MiX Telematics' (JSE:MIX) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think MiX Telematics (JSE:MIX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MiX Telematics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = US$12m ÷ (US$166m - US$46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, MiX Telematics has an ROCE of 9.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 13%.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for MiX Telematics' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect MiX Telematics to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to MiX Telematics' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MiX Telematics (of which 2 are potentially serious!) that you should know about.

