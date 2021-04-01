MiX Telematics Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $14.21 per share and the market cap of $310.3 million, MiX Telematics stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for MiX Telematics is shown in the chart below.


MiX Telematics Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
MiX Telematics Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Because MiX Telematics is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 22.3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. MiX Telematics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.62, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of MiX Telematics is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of MiX Telematics is strong. This is the debt and cash of MiX Telematics over the past years:

MiX Telematics Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
MiX Telematics Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. MiX Telematics has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $128.8 million and earnings of $0.6 a share. Its operating margin is 12.36%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of MiX Telematics at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of MiX Telematics over the past years:

MiX Telematics Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
MiX Telematics Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of MiX Telematics is 22.3%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 39.3%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Software industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, MiX Telematics's ROIC is 8.64 while its WACC came in at 5.21. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of MiX Telematics is shown below:

MiX Telematics Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
MiX Telematics Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

In conclusion, MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 82% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about MiX Telematics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • John Carlson with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

    John Carlson (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 04/01/2021

  • I was a 'Law & Order: SVU' superfan. Then my views on the police changed.

    The deaths of Michael Brown, George Floyd, and others, as well as my growing interest in prison abolition, have changed how I view the crime drama.

  • Dodgers outfielder has home run called back because his teammate had no idea what was happening

    Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hit a home run that turned into an out because his Justin Turner got confused

  • Physical therapist accused of sexual assault during massage at Carrollton hospital

    A Denton County grand jury returned an indictment this week against the physical therapist in the 2019 incident.

  • Michigan CEO Led Double Life as Drug Lord With Plans for a Cocaine Submarine, Feds Say

    FacebookA high-flying Michigan telecommunications executive led a double life as the financier of a sprawling international drug ring, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Among his alleged secrets: plans for “the Torpedo,” a parasitic submarine meant to haul clandestine cocaine across the globe.Marty Tibbitts was the CEO of Clementine Live Answering Service, but he often went by the generic code name “Dale Johnson” in communications related to his work as a drug trafficker, prosecutors say. He was killed at age 50 in a plane crash in 2018. An aviation buff with the pockets to prove it, he founded the World Heritage Aviation Museum in Detroit. He died when the vintage fighter jet he was piloting nosedived into a dairy barn in Wisconsin, taking 50 cows with him.The details of Tibbitts’ double life emerged as part of a federal indictment against Ylli Didani, the 43-year-old alleged leader of the worldwide drug ring, on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on a boat in U.S. jurisdiction, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and money laundering. Didani was arrested in North Carolina this week. His cartel allegedly sold cocaine in 15 countries.The two were allegedly at work together on “the torpedo,” a remote-controlled submarine that would attach to the hulls of cargo ships via strong magnets. They planned to stuff the sub with cocaine, track it via GPS, and detach it from the host up to 100 miles off European shores, prosecutors say. A fishing boat would then retrieve the underwater drone and its contents.Tibbitts and Didani allegedly paid an unidentified company $12,000 to develop the submarine via cryptocurrency and wires from an Albanian bank account. The company, authorities said, was unaware of what the “underwater hull scrubber device” was meant for.The Michigan CEO bankrolled Didani’s operation, according to federal authorities, and the investigation that would detail his involvement began in 2015. In 2016, he is said to have issued a check for $864,000 to the cartel, which authorities believe was cashed at a pawn shop or gold exchange business. Later he would fly by private plane to Washington, D.C. to give Didani $350,000 in the dead of night. In all, he would provide the cartel more than $1.8 million, the indictment says.But Tibbitts’ death scrapped plans for the Torpedo and sent the organization into a spiral, with Didani flying to half a dozen countries in search of new financing, which he allegedly found in the UAE. Investigators were already closing in, though. August 2019 saw Dutch authorities seize 753 kilograms of cocaine hidden among bananas from the cartel in Rotterdam; likewise, in February 2020 Dutch police nabbed 644 kilos in duffel bags following a tip from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.Tibbits’ neighbors expressed incredulity at the description of him as a gadget-happy drug lord in interviews with The Detroit News. He lived on Lake St. Clair in Grosse Point Park, Michigan in a 12,000 square-foot house listed for $6.4 million that belonged to a former saxophone player in the Silver Bullet Band.“I think anybody who would hear something like this would be shocked,” a neighbor named Ari Buchanan told the paper.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How to use apple cider vinegar to help you lose weight, according to dietitians

    While apple cider vinegar won't help you shed substantial pounds, it could assist with weight loss coupled with a healthy diet and exercise program.

  • Trump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

    In the months since former President Donald Trump departed the White House, something of a "cold war" has erupted in his orbit among "competing factions that are seeking to capitalize on their time with" him, a new Politico report describes. The report details how, as one former senior administration official put it, people in Trump's orbit who "didn't like each other four months ago" now "all have a common interest: how to get some coin out of the Trump post-presidency." In fact, Trump himself has reportedly been warned by his allies that he's currently surrounded by people who are all "singularly focused on enriching themselves," Politico writes. "They're competing for his money," a former senior administration official told Politico. "I've told the president, 'You need to be cognizant of this.'" For example, there was reportedly a bit of a "whodunit" among officials when someone appeared to possibly abuse a confidential donor list, to the point that there had to be a warning sent out that anyone who misuses campaign resources could face prosecution. Former aides and advisers have also accused one another of "overstating" their access to the former president in an attempt to land clients, suggesting to campaigns that hiring them might help get them a Trump endorsement, and they're also all "squabbling" for access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Politico says. Trump spokesperson Jason Miller disputed this characterization of an environment Politico compared to Lord of the Flies, arguing that actually, there's currently "the least amount of ally competition or conflict at this point than I've ever seen," since the former president's orbit now consists only of "true believers." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trialMatt Gaetz, trying to prove his extortion claims, shares salacious new details of the DOJ's case against him

  • A US cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

  • Dustin Johnson just sold his Florida mansion with a private island for $16.5 million after a total renovation

    The pro golfer bought the house in 2015 for $5 million. After a total renovation, he sold it for triple that cost.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.

  • John Mayer has been accused of sexism and racism throughout his career. Here's a timeline of the singer's controversies.

    The "New Light" singer has been criticized for dating Taylor Swift when she was just 19, objectifying Jessica Simpson, and using the N-word.

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators after the massive ship spent 6 days lodged in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corp. in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.

  • Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

    Julian Merryweather had to get used to fans in the stands, having debuted last summer in an empty ballpark. The Toronto Blue Jays turned Yankee Stadium as silent as it was during a 2020 season played without fans. Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, Merryweather struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom half, and the Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of COVID-era rule starting starting extra innings with a runner on to beat New York 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly showed nude photos of women to lawmakers and bragged about his sexual exploits

    CNN reported that Gaetz showed lawmakers, both in private and on the House floor, nude photos of women he said he slept with.

  • J&J finds problem with COVID vaccine batch; NYTimes says 15 million doses ruined

    J&J did not say how many vaccine doses the batch would have produced. The Times said that workers had conflated ingredients for the J&J vaccine and a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc, which is produced at the same plant, several weeks ago. The manufacturing misstep follows manufacturing issues at J&J, which is seen as one of the most important COVID-19 vaccines globally, because its vaccine is a single dose and requires relatively little special handling.

  • Franklin Graham wins court battle after crusade ads yanked off buses in England

    Evangelist was discriminated against on basis of religious views, judge rules.

  • Nord Stream 2 warns of security risks to pipeline from warships, planes

    The consortium behind the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline warned on Thursday about security risks to the project from warships and planes, as the link is nearing completion. The pipeline, aimed at bypassing Ukraine and doubling the capacity of the current Nord Stream undersea gas link from Russia to Germany, has been the focus of tensions between Moscow and Washington, which imposed sanctions against the project. Andrey Minin, a senior official at the Nord Stream 2 AG consortium, told Interfax news agency that the project's fleet has been the target of "regular provocations by the foreign civil and military vessels".

  • Oil companies defeat New York City appeal over global warming

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected New York City's effort to hold five major oil companies liable to help pay the costs of addressing harm caused by global warming. Ruling in favor of BP Plc, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions should be addressed under federal law and international treaties. It rejected the city's efforts to sue under state nuisance law for damages caused by the companies' "admittedly legal" production and sale of fossil fuels, and said the city's federal common law claims were displaced by the federal Clean Air Act.

  • An Asian American woman says Chick-fil-A listed her name as 'China' on her order. The chain says it's a misunderstanding.

    The customer says she just wants to know that Chick-fil-A is taking the matter seriously, adding that she doesn't care about offers of free food.