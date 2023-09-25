Mixed-use building could be built on Aiken's Newberry Street

Sep. 25—A vacant lot on Newberry Street could soon become home to a building that could house a Savannah River National Laboratory workforce development center.

The Aiken Corporation board voted 10-0 Monday morning to recommend to the Aiken City Council the building be constructed at 133 and 141 Newberry Street.

Chairman Buzz Rich and board member Joe Lewis recused themselves from the vote.

Rich said his recusal was out of an abundance of caution as his law firm is located next to the proposed site. Lewis said the bank he works for, Security Federal Bank, holds the mortgage on the property where the building would be built.

Sam Erb made the motion to accept the recommendation of architectural firm McMillan Pazdan Smith, which conducted the feasibility study on the building. Martha Lockhart seconded his motion.

The feasibility study examined five potential sites: the Newberry Street site; the Holley House, Warneke Cleaners building and possibly the Taj Aiken building; the parking lot next to the Municipal Building; the former Department of Public Safety headquarters; and the old Aiken County hospital site.

McMillan Pazdan Smith made its recommendation after first eliminating the old Aiken County hospital site from consideration.

"For the purposes of our recommendation, we have set it aside and we don't think it should be a part of this evaluation process," K.J. Jacobs, a principal at McMillan Pazdan Smith, said during a virtual presentation.

Jacobs said the site is fundamentally different from the others as it is not controlled by the city or one of its subsidiaries.

The city already owns the former Department of Public Safety headquarters.

It bought the Municipal Building parking lot site when it acquired the Municipal Building site in 2019.

The city of Aiken, via the defunct Aiken Municipal Development Commission acquired the Holley House, Warneke Cleaners and Taj Aiken buildings for the canceled Project Pascalis. Aiken County property tax records indicate the Aiken Corporation acquired Newberry Street site through LED of Aiken Inc. July 18, 2022 for $650,000.

Aiken County owns the hospital site. However, Aiken County agreed to sell the more than 9-acre property where the old hospital sits to Tracey Turner in July for $950,000. The agreement gives Turner until March 31, 2024, to complete the purchase. But Turner said in August he could go ahead and complete the purchase well before the deadline.

"Because several people around the community were suggesting that we should look at the hospital site, we did that and we initially included it in the study," Jacobs said. "Because the city doesn't control that site I still think it should be disqualified from this study."

He added if the Aiken Corporation wanted to consider privately owned sites, it should make sure the hospital site is the only site it would want to consider.

Jacobs said there are also unknowns as far as if the city has the ability to build on the site and how it would acquire the land on which it would construct the building.

Erb said he agreed with the recommendation to remove the hospital site from consideration.

"It's imperative that a Community Development Corporation like the Aiken Corporation does a project like this more so than a private developer," Erb said. "Nothing against private developers but this is something the Aiken Corporation was formed to do."

McMillan Pazdan Smith next eliminated the parking lot next to the Municipal Building and the former Department of Public Safety headquarters from consideration.

Jacobs said in a letter sent to Rich on Friday that neither site was appropriate for the building. He said Monday neither site was a viable location for the building.

He said both the Richland Avenue site (the Holley House site) and the Newberry Street site were both compelling.

"They both have some pros and they both, of course, some cons," Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the Richland Avenue site was the most prominent location but is easily the most complex site as far as building.

"There are adjacent structures that contribute to the historical fabric," Jacobs said. "There are utilities. There are more constraints to that site that make it challenging. We've heard a lot of feedback that that site should be preserved for future hotel development whatever that looks like."

Jacobs added the Newberry Street site wasn't as prominent but was friendlier to development. He said the site has some trees that need to be worked around.

Jacobs added the Newberry Street site could have between 10-15 parking spots on site and have 35 on-street spots available for use. He added the Richland Avenue site wouldn't have planned parking other than the potential of a parking structure next to the Municipal Building.

"It's a pretty straightforward site as far as redevelopment goes," Jacobs said. "We think the Newberry Street site is more straightforward."

However, he said the risk to the project was lower at the Newberry Street site.

Erb later amended his motion at the suggestion of Aiken Economic Development Director Tim O'Briant to include language making the recommendation contingent on reaching a deal with the national lab to lease space in the building.

The Aiken Corporation board was expected to present its recommendation to the Aiken City Council at a meeting held later Monday.

Rich said previously the city council must vote to accept the recommendation and to proceed with the project. Neither of these items were on the council's agenda Monday evening.