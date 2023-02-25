Can Mixed Financials Have A Negative Impact on Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited's 's (NZSE:CHI) Current Price Momentum?

Channel Infrastructure NZ's (NZSE:CHI) stock up by 6.5% over the past three months. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Channel Infrastructure NZ's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Channel Infrastructure NZ is:

3.2% = NZ$17m ÷ NZ$518m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Channel Infrastructure NZ's Earnings Growth And 3.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Channel Infrastructure NZ's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 20%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 57% seen by Channel Infrastructure NZ over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

That being said, we compared Channel Infrastructure NZ's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Channel Infrastructure NZ's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Channel Infrastructure NZ Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Channel Infrastructure NZ doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Channel Infrastructure NZ's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

