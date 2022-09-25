Can Mixed Financials Have A Negative Impact on Nufarm Limited's 's (ASX:NUF) Current Price Momentum?

Most readers would already know that Nufarm's (ASX:NUF) stock increased by 4.2% over the past three months. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Nufarm's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nufarm is:

4.8% = AU$103m ÷ AU$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Nufarm's Earnings Growth And 4.8% ROE

At first glance, Nufarm's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.0%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, Nufarm's five year net income decline of 29% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 2.5% in the same period, we found that Nufarm's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Nufarm's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Nufarm Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 28% (that is, a retention ratio of 72%), the fact that Nufarm's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Nufarm has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 30%. Still, forecasts suggest that Nufarm's future ROE will rise to 8.8% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Nufarm can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

