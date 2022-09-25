Can Mixed Financials Have A Negative Impact on Nufarm Limited's 's (ASX:NUF) Current Price Momentum?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Most readers would already know that Nufarm's (ASX:NUF) stock increased by 4.2% over the past three months. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Nufarm's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Nufarm

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nufarm is:

4.8% = AU$103m ÷ AU$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Nufarm's Earnings Growth And 4.8% ROE

At first glance, Nufarm's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.0%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, Nufarm's five year net income decline of 29% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 2.5% in the same period, we found that Nufarm's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Nufarm's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Nufarm Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 28% (that is, a retention ratio of 72%), the fact that Nufarm's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Nufarm has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 30%. Still, forecasts suggest that Nufarm's future ROE will rise to 8.8% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Nufarm can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • National Trust boss accuses Liz Truss of launching 'free-for-all' on nature

    The National Trust’s boss has accused Liz Truss of launching a "free-for-all" on nature by ripping up green planning laws.

  • Dead to Me Season 3 Official Teaser Netflix

    Dead to Me Season 3 Official Teaser Netflix

  • Those who invested in Ricegrowers (ASX:SGLLV) five years ago are up 135%

    Ricegrowers Limited ( ASX:SGLLV ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last...

  • Taking aim at government, UK's Labour unveils national wealth fund plan

    Britain's Labour Party will unveil on Monday its plans to set up a national wealth fund to invest in green projects which will benefit the public, part of the opposition party's answer to the Conservative government's tax-cutting approach. At their annual conference, Labour lawmakers are sensing a change in their fortunes after a punishing loss at a 2019 election, feeling they can now offer a real choice to voters after the government announced a "growth plan" that handed tax cuts mostly to big business and the wealthiest. The so-called mini-budget has opened up a divide between Prime Minister Liz Truss's Conservatives and the Labour Party of Keir Starmer, who wants to use the years before an expected election in 2024 to prove his team is ready for power.

  • UK home asking prices rise, tax cuts to spur demand: Rightmove

    Asking prices for British homes advertised rose solidly this month and last week's cut to property purchase tax announced by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng could fuel demand further, property website Rightmove said on Monday. Prices rose by 8.7% in annual terms after an 8.2% increase in August, with the average asking rising to 367,760 pounds ($399,240), Rightmove said. Britain's housing market had been showing signs of cooling after a more than 20% surge in prices since the start of the pandemic, as the cost of living rises and the Bank of England steadily raises interest rates.

  • Despite currently being unprofitable, Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC) has delivered a 243% return to shareholders over 1 year

    It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But sometimes a share price fall can have...

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 60.3% to 66.3% to Buy and Hold

    There are two important things everyday investors need to remember during times like these. Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have lost 64.6% of their value this year in response to rising interest rates and fear of a recession.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 83% to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    The stock market downturn hasn't deterred Wall Street analysts from recommending these three innovative companies.

  • Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a frustrating year for investors, but at the same time, those with cash to invest have an opportunity to put their money to work in exciting companies at prices that were unimaginable a few years ago. Browsing a list of growth stocks down more than 70% from their highs, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) could be incredible values right now. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks will rebound and pay off for investors over the long term.

  • Northbound lanes of I-295 South shut down near Dames Point Bridge due to Police activity

    Due to Police activity, the Northbound lanes of I-295 by the Dames Point Bridge have been closed.

  • Pound Plunge Extends as UK’s Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeKwasi Kwarteng vowed to press on with more tax cuts, even as financial markets deliver a damning verdict on the new Chancellor of the Exchequer’s fiscal po

  • Down 24% to 51%, These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Are Coiled Springs for When Economic Growth Returns

    Lower consumer spending, high inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions -- the list of economic headwinds besetting the stock market goes on and on. Being bearish is in style, and the price action of the broad-market indexes certainly reflects that. While investors shouldn't rule out the chance of a prolonged recession, it's also important to remember that economic cycles are simply par for the course when it comes to long-term investing.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says

    "Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows in stocks are not yet in," Bank of America's Michael Hartnett said.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The artificial intelligence (AI) market has become one of the tech sector's hottest pockets of growth in recent years. Many organizations now realize that crunching massive amounts of data with AI algorithms can help them make smarter decisions, spot overarching trends, and optimize their businesses. Investors looking for a value stock that has plenty of exposure to the growing AI market should take a closer look at IBM (NYSE: IBM).

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • This Stock Is Your Ticket to an $80 Trillion Market Opportunity

    While there's currently a lot of uncertainty about the near-term direction of the global economy, the long-term outlook is crystal clear. According to an estimate by Swiss Re, governments worldwide will need to invest a staggering $80 trillion through 2040 on infrastructure to support continued economic growth. Governments and utilities have historically made the most investment in infrastructure.

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD)) price down 11% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$4.1m worth of shares earlier this year.

    By selling US$4.1m worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) stock at an average sell price of US$102 over...

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 in Less Than a Decade

    Growth investors are always on the hunt for the next moonshots, the stocks that could generate life-changing wealth in a relatively short period of time. Both stocks have skyrocketed in recent years, growing so fast that either would have turned an initial investment of $10,000 into more than $100,000 in less than a decade. Are these growth stocks still worth buying today?