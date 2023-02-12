Can Mixed Financials Have A Negative Impact on W.A.G payment solutions plc's 's (LON:WPS) Current Price Momentum?

Most readers would already know that W.A.G payment solutions' (LON:WPS) stock increased by 4.4% over the past month. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Particularly, we will be paying attention to W.A.G payment solutions' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for W.A.G payment solutions is:

3.3% = €10m ÷ €303m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of W.A.G payment solutions' Earnings Growth And 3.3% ROE

When you first look at it, W.A.G payment solutions' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.7%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. As a result, W.A.G payment solutions' flat net income growth over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that W.A.G payment solutions' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 25% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about W.A.G payment solutions''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is W.A.G payment solutions Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

W.A.G payment solutions doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by W.A.G payment solutions can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

