Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Current Share Price Momentum?

Community Healthcare Trust's's (NYSE:CHCT) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Community Healthcare Trust's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Community Healthcare Trust is:

3.0% = US$11m ÷ US$368m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Community Healthcare Trust's Earnings Growth And 3.0% ROE

It is quite clear that Community Healthcare Trust's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 5.5%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. In spite of this, Community Healthcare Trust was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 43% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Community Healthcare Trust's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline).

Is Community Healthcare Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The really high three-year median payout ratio of 112% for Community Healthcare Trust suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. However, this hasn't hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. With that said, it could be worth keeping an eye on the high payout ratio as that's a huge risk. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for Community Healthcare Trust.