Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Current Share Price Momentum?

MJ Gleeson's (LON:GLE) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MJ Gleeson's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MJ Gleeson is:

2.3% = UK£4.8m ÷ UK£213m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

MJ Gleeson's Earnings Growth And 2.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that MJ Gleeson's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. MJ Gleeson was still able to see a decent net income growth of 5.6% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that MJ Gleeson's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 7.8% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about MJ Gleeson's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is MJ Gleeson Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 24% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in MJ Gleeson's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 16%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about MJ Gleeson's performance. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, the low profit retention could mean that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been paying reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. An improvement in its ROE could also help future earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

