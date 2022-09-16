Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Current Share Price Momentum?

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Wotso Property's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

See our latest analysis for Wotso Property

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Wotso Property is:

11% = AU$34m ÷ AU$297m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Wotso Property's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Wotso Property seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. As you might expect, the 15% net income decline reported by Wotso Property is a bit of a surprise. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Story continues

So, as a next step, we compared Wotso Property's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Wotso Property's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Wotso Property Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 103%,Wotso Property's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Wotso Property by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Only recently, Wotso Property stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Wotso Property's performance. Despite the high ROE, the company has a disappointing earnings growth number, due to its poor rate of reinvestment into its business. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Wotso Property's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here