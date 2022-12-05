Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Yenher Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YENHER) Current Share Price Momentum?

Yenher Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YENHER) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.1% over the last month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Yenher Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Yenher Holdings Berhad is:

11% = RM22m ÷ RM201m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.11.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Yenher Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

When you first look at it, Yenher Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 11%, we may spare it some thought. Having said that, Yenher Holdings Berhad's net income growth over the past five years is more or less flat. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

As a next step, we compared Yenher Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Yenher Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Yenher Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 39% (or a retention ratio of 61%), Yenher Holdings Berhad hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Yenher Holdings Berhad only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Yenher Holdings Berhad's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Yenher Holdings Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

