After mixed messages, Europe warns against vaccine shopping

  • A nurse receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Brandenburg where the first coronavirus vaccinations are given in doctors' surgeries, in Senftenberg, Germany, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP)
  • Lothar Wieler, left, president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), and German Health Minister Jens Spahn, right, arrive for a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 5, 2021. Wieler, the head of Germany’s disease control agency, is urging people to get vaccinated for the coronavirus when given the opportunity, no matter which vaccine is offered. (Michael Kappeler/DPA via AP, Pool)
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the German Parliament Bundestag after a debate about the coronavirus outbreak situation, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • FILE - In this Feb.25, 2021 file photo, a vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office in Paris. First, France's president suggested the AstraZeneca vaccine was "quasi-ineffective" in protecting older people from the coronavirus. Now, his government is pleading with French medical staff to take it. Top French and German officials are urging people to take the AstraZeneca vaccine amid skepticism from some who fear it is not effective enough. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb.8, 2021 file photo, signs indicate the direction to follow to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group in Melun, in the outskirts of Paris. First, France's president suggested the AstraZeneca vaccine was "quasi-ineffective" in protecting older people from the coronavirus. Now, his government is pleading with French medical staff to take it. Top French and German officials are urging people to take the AstraZeneca vaccine amid skepticism from some who fear it is not effective enough. (Thomas Samson / Pool via AP, File)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Germany

A nurse receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Brandenburg where the first coronavirus vaccinations are given in doctors' surgeries, in Senftenberg, Germany, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANGELA CHARLTON and DAVE RISING
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (AP) — First, France's president suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine was “quasi-ineffective” in protecting older people from COVID-19. Now, Emmanuel Macron's government is begging people to take it.

Germany finds itself in a similar situation.

Berlin shifted gears on its cautious policy this week after an independent vaccine panel said the AstraZeneca shots should be used in people over 65. Top German officials on Friday argued against “vaccine shopping” and urged people to take whatever potential protection they’re offered.

Mixed messaging has left many people in both countries confused or distrustful of governmental guidance on the AstraZeneca jab. Meanwhile, Europe's infections are rebounding and other people around the continent and the world are clamoring for access to any COVID-19 vaccine they can get.

European governments' initial hesitancy around AstraZeneca's vaccine was based on limited data on whether it works on those over 65. But new data on its effectiveness — and pressure to accelerate the EU’s slow vaccine rollout and utilize unused AstraZeneca doses — prompted health authorities in multiple European countries this week to reverse course and allow its use for all ages.

In France, all those who work with the sick or elderly have been eligible for weeks to get the AstraZeneca vaccine — but only 30% have taken it so far. Some have argued they want a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine instead, which are currently only available in France to the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.

So French Health Minister Olivier Veran was sending a letter Friday to all health workers urging them to get vaccinated. And if that doesn't work, he said he could convene a special ethics committee to weigh requiring them to do so.

“Clearly that (30%) is not enough,” Veran told a news conference Thursday night. While paying homage to health workers, he said: “When you are a medical professional, it is your responsibility to protect ... yourself and your patients."

At his side, a family doctor echoed the plea. “I appeal to my colleagues: Please come and get vaccinated," said Dr. Marie-Laure Alby, noting that her patients are eager to get any vaccine.

The head of Germany’s disease control agency on Friday urged people to get vaccinated when given the opportunity. The comments from Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler came amid reports that many in the country have declined the AstraZeneca shot over concerns it may not work as well as others.

“If you are offered a vaccine, please get yourself vaccinated. They are safe and effective,” Wieler said, adding that getting large numbers of people inoculated is “the way out of the pandemic.”

The vaccine made by British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is one of three authorized for use in the 27-nation European Union, though it has not yet received the green light from U.S. regulators. EU countries are also administering the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines — and French nurse Michele Freret said she’d prefer one of those.

“If they vaccinate us with AstraZeneca and it is not as effective as Pfizer or others, then we will get COVID and there will be no medical staff to care for the people I care for,” she told The Associated Press.

She's concerned about the virus — “I constantly test myself” — and the doctors and nurses who have lost their lives fighting it. But she said she and some colleagues feel the government is trying to get rid of extra AstraZeneca vaccines by foisting them on medical staff.

France, which at more than 87,000 dead has among the highest coronavirus tolls in Europe, had as of Tuesday used only 25% of the 1.6 million AstraZeneca vaccines it has received. Restrictive rules and a rush of deliveries left Germany sitting on a stockpile of more than 2 million AstraZeneca doses this week.

France's skeptics often repeat a comment last month by Macron, when he told reporters: “The real problem on AstraZeneca is that it doesn’t work the way we were expecting it to ... today everything points to thinking it is quasi-ineffective on people older than 65.” Hours after he spoke, the European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine's use for all ages, but the damage to its image had been done.

Some also cite confusing early data on AstraZeneca's effectiveness, or question whether it works against new virus variants. The company is working on a new version to respond to evolving variants.

The European efforts to rehabilitate the vaccine's reputation come as new infections rose 9% across the continent in the past week, halting six weeks of decline.

___

Rising contributed from Berlin.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • J&J vaccine the ’accelerant’ to reopening schools in New Jersey, Murphy says

    It’s been nearly a year since New Jersey’s 1.4 million K-12 students have been in classrooms full-time.

  • More than a quarter of lawmakers worldwide are women, but parity 50 years away

    More than a quarter of lawmakers worldwide are women after the proportion inched higher in 2020, but progress is so slow that it will take 50 years at the present rate before they achieve parity with men, a global body of legislatures said on Friday. "Although progress has been steady over the past few years, it is still excruciatingly slow," the Inter-Parliamentary Union, made up of 179 national member parliaments and 13 regional parliaments, said in an annual 'Women in Parliament' report. "At the current rate, it will take another 50 years before gender parity is achieved in parliaments worldwide," the Geneva-based IPU said.

  • U.S. designates Ukraine's Kolomoyskyy over alleged corruption: State Department

    Former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy has been designated as ineligible to enter the United States over alleged corruption, the State Department said on Friday. "While this designation is based on acts during his time in office, I also want to express concern about Kolomoyskyy’s current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement. Kolomoyskyy's wife and children were also designated, rendering all of them ineligible for entry into the United States.

  • In big shift, Germany to give AstraZeneca shots to over 65s

    Germany’s independent vaccine committee has formally approved giving the AstraZeneca shot to people aged 65 and over, and recommended waiting 12 weeks between giving the first and second doses, officials said Thursday. The decision is “good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccination," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said. The vaccine made by British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is one of three authorized for use in the 27-nation European Union, though it has not yet receive the green light from U.S. regulators.

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't take anti-Asian hate as a given. Fight back against it

    A reader remembers her parents never fighting back against anti-Asian hate, and says hate and prejudice should no longer be tolerated.

  • Big business offers booster shot for Germany's shambolic vaccine roll-out

    German big business has offered to step in and salvage the country’s ailing coronavirus vaccination roll-out — for free. With Germany lagging far behind the UK and US, some of its biggest companies including Deutsche Bank, Allianz, Adidas and Siemens are set to offer their services at talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday. They say they could help accelerate the roll-out and clear a backlog that has left Germany unable to use 3.4 million jabs that remain sitting in storage. They have proposed putting Germany’s 12,000 company doctors to work and say their empty office buildings could be used as vaccination centres. Mrs Merkel’s government is said to be reluctant to accept their help over fears company employees would be able to jump the queue ahead of priority groups, but businesses say they would stick to the government's priority categories. Companies including sportswear brand Adidas, manufacturing giant Siemens and insurance company Allianz are offering to give the jab to their employees — and in some cases to their immediate family members. “We want to make our contribution. That’s why we brought this idea to politicians weeks ago,” said Mathias Döpfner, chief executive of Axel Springer, Germany’s largest media group. “Our company doctors could vaccinate both our employees and, in the future, their family members, in accordance with the official vaccination schedule.”

  • Czech Republic asks other countries for help with COVID-19 patients: health ministry

    The Czech Republic has asked Germany, Switzerland and Poland to take in dozens of COVID-19 patients as the situation in its own hospitals has reached a critical point, Prague's Health Ministry said on Friday. The country of 10.7 million has been one of the hardest-hit globally in recent weeks as many regional hospitals, overwhelmed by the inflow of coronavirus patients, had to transfer them elsewhere, in some cases taking them hundreds of miles away. As of Friday morning, there were 8,153 COVID patients hospitalised, including 1,735 requiring intensive care, Health Ministry data showed.

  • Denmark to give AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s

    Denmark's health authority said on Friday it would recommend giving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged over 18 after a vaccination study from Scotland showed positive results across all ages. Mirroring a similar approach in many other European Union countries, Denmark had previously only recommended giving the shot to under-65s, saying it would wait until more data on efficacy among the elderly is available. The new recommendation follows the release of a large study from Scotland, which showed a markedly reduced risk of a serious course of illness from COVID-19 across all age groups following vaccination, the agency said.

  • WHO sees Ebola risk as "very high" for Guinea's neighbours

    World Health Organization officials said on Friday the risk of an Ebola outbreak spreading from Guinea to its neighbours was "very high" and that some neighbouring countries were not prepared for outbreaks or for future vaccination campaigns. WHO's Guinea representative, Georges Alfred Ki-Zerbo, told a virtual briefing that 18 cases had been identified and four of those people had died. So far, 1,604 people have been vaccinated against Ebola in the new outbreak in Guinea, the first resurgence of the virus there since a 2013-2016 outbreak - the world's worst - which spread to several other West African countries and killed thousand of people.

  • France backs Italy in vaccine ban as EU defends mechanism

    Europe's vaccine solidarity got a boost on Friday after France said it could emulate Italy's move to block coronavirus vaccine exports outside the European Union if that's what is needed to enforce the bloc's own contracts with drugs manufacturers. The European Union defended the Italian authorities' decision to stop a large shipment of doses destined for Australia as part of a longstanding feud with drug manufacturer AstraZeneca, and Germany. The EU's executive arm said the decision was not targeting Australia but that it had been taken to ensure that AstraZeneca delivers the number of doses it committed to dispatching to EU countries.

  • Exclusive: Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

    Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters on Friday. The data indicates that the vaccine will not need to be modified in order to protect against the variant, which is believed to have originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus, said the source, who requested anonymity as the results have not yet been made public. The source did not provide the exact efficacy of the vaccine against the variant.

  • EU to extend COVID-19 vaccine export controls as AstraZeneca shipment blocked: sources

    The European Union is planning to extend its export authorisation scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday, as a shipment of AstraZeneca shots from the EU to Australia was blocked. Extending controls could reignite tensions with countries who rely on shots made in the EU. Under the scheme, companies must get an authorisation before exporting COVID-19 shots, and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their supply commitments with the EU.

  • When Amazon Raises Wages, Local Companies Follow Suit

    Amazon has embarked on an advertising blitz this winter, urging Congress to follow the company’s lead and raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. American workers “simply can’t wait” for higher pay, the company said in a recent blog post. In the areas where Amazon operates, though, low-wage workers at other businesses have seen significant wage growth since 2018, beyond what they otherwise might have expected, and not because of new minimum-wage laws. The gains are a direct result of Amazon’s corporate decision to increase starting pay to $15 an hour three years ago, which appears to have lifted pay for low-wage workers in other local companies as well, according to new research from economists at the University of California, Berkeley, and Brandeis University. The findings have broad implications for the battle over the federal minimum wage, which has stayed at $7.25 an hour for more than a decade, and which Democrats are trying to raise to $15 by 2025. For one, the research illustrates how difficult it can be for low-wage workers to command higher pay in the modern American economy — until a powerful outside actor, like a large employer or a government, intervenes. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Most directly, there is little evidence in the paper that raising the minimum wage would lead to significant job loss, even in low-cost rural areas, a finding consistent with several recent studies. Other research, including a recent report from the Congressional Budget Office, has found a larger negative effect on jobs, although still smaller than many economists believed in the past. The authors of the latest study — Ellora Derenoncourt of Berkeley and Clemens Noelke and David Weil of Brandeis — studied Amazon, Walmart and Target, which operate in areas where wages tend to be low. But even in those places, the researchers found, wage increases by the large corporate employers appear to drive up wages without driving down employment. “When you have major changes in the wage policies of large actors in the labor market, this has ripple effects,” Derenoncourt said in an interview. At the same time, Weil added, “the sky doesn’t fall.” The researchers used the federal government’s Current Population Survey, supplemented by evidence from the online job posting site Glassdoor, to estimate what happened in communities where Amazon, Target or Walmart operate after those companies increased entry-level wages in recent years. What they found in many ways confounds traditional economic models: Raising pay did not put the large companies at a disadvantage. Instead, it gave local workers a reason to push their own employers for a raise. At Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes, a chain with 87 locations in 21 states, the Amazon effect is clear. Employees routinely go to their managers and point out that Amazon is hiring at a significant pay increase. “When you have those corporations paying that much, it just puts pressure on the smaller business owners,” said Tony Darden, Mooyah’s president. Franchisees can try to have good relationships with their employees, he said, but there is only so far that can go. “At some point, it always comes down to money,” he said. “And so if there’s an employee who has the ability to make two or three or four or five bucks an hour more at another location, they go directly to the owner or to their manager.” Many restaurants will grant the pay increase, Darden said, but at the cost of giving workers fewer hours or hiring fewer employees — a common contention among small-business owners. But while that may be true in individual cases, the Berkeley and Brandeis researchers found little evidence of broad-based job cuts as wages rose. A 10% increase in the base wage at a company like Amazon, they found, translated into a 1.7% loss in local jobs — and a 0.4% loss in jobs for low-wage workers. A mounting body of research in recent years suggests that labor markets don’t work in practice the way they do in some economic models. Employees often have less information about their worth than employers, or face greater risks to changing jobs, or can’t readily move between employers the way a pure market assumes. These “frictions,” in economic jargon, often benefit employers over employees, pushing down wages below where supply and demand suggest they should be. But that leaves room for other forces — in the form of political pressure, organized bargaining or a minimum wage — to push wages up. “In a very simple supply-and-demand, competitive market, firms are just paying the market wage,” said Arindrajit Dube, a University of Massachusetts economist who has studied the minimum wage. In reality, he said, wages “are shaped by market forces but also by norms, pressure as well as policies.” Dube said that in the 1980s, the spread of Walmart and other national retailers helped push down wages, as they displaced smaller, often unionized local chains. Now big national retailers seem to be helping to push wages up. Many small-business owners do not welcome the pressure. Tad Mollnhauer, who runs two printing and shipping retail stores near Orlando, Florida, said entry-level workers typically earned about $10 to $12 an hour. But these days, anyone paying that rate risks losing workers to Amazon. (The state’s minimum wage is under $9 an hour but will rise to $10 this year under a referendum approved by voters in November. The minimum will rise a dollar a year after that, hitting $15 an hour in 2026.) Mollnhauer said it was hard for small companies like his to match Amazon’s pay. “Their network and their resources are spread out around the country,” allowing Amazon to pay above-market wages in some places, he said. “For me, as two stores, I can’t do that.” Jay Carney, a senior vice president for Amazon, said the company was conscious of the impact its policy might have on other employers. “We knew that by doing it, we would encourage other employers to do the same, and if that happened then it would put upward pressure on wages in general, which would be good,” he said. But he rejected suggestions that Amazon is using its political power to hurt its rivals. “We have no power to force anybody to do this, only Congress does,” he said. Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said the paper showed both the potential spillover effects for workers from raising the federal minimum wage — which studies suggest would help workers who earn more than the minimum also get raises — and the limits of private company efforts. “There’s just no way to be sure to reach the tens of millions of hardworking but poorly paid workers without significantly raising the national minimum wage,” he said. No Republican senator supports the $15-an-hour bill that Amazon has endorsed, and several Democrats have reservations about it. Given those headwinds and an adverse ruling from the Senate parliamentarian, the provision will almost certainly not make it into the final version of President Joe Biden’s relief package. But the researchers’ findings suggest that there are other ways to raise pay for low-wage workers. Political pressure on big companies can lift pay not just for their direct employees but also for other workers in the same area. Other policies could mimic that effect: If the federal government requires its contractors to pay more, as Biden has directed by executive order, it could help increase wages throughout the private sector. Many people are skeptical of Amazon’s motives in pushing the federal $15-an-hour effort, noting that the company faces scrutiny from Democrats over its treatment of workers, accusations that it has stifled competition and its moves to fight unionization. Other business groups accused Amazon of using its scale and political influence to squeeze smaller competitors. “Amazon is clearly doing very well in the current economy,” said Misty Chally, executive director of the Coalition of Franchisee Associations, which represents franchise owners. But gyms, hair salons and many other businesses that compete with Amazon are “all struggling to stay in business right now,” she said. Dube said he had concerns about the power of companies like Amazon and Walmart. But the upward pressure they put on wages, he said, wasn’t one of them. The “Amazon effect” on wages comes as no surprise to organizers of the Fight for $15 campaign. From its start in 2012, the movement sought to put pressure on private employers, not just elected officials. The two fed each other, said Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, which has backed the campaign: Minimum-wage increases in big cities encouraged companies like Walmart and Target to raise pay nationwide, which in turn prompted more minimum-wage increases and helped fuel the effort to raise the federal wage floor. Policies like Amazon’s are particularly significant in places where the minimum-wage argument has never gained much of a foothold, like the South. “It shifts the politics of minimum wage in those corners of the country,” Henry said. “It busts the myth it can’t happen here.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mower thrown into window to save boy from fire that killed 6, Oklahoma officials say

    A mobile home fire in Oklahoma killed six people, including three children, officials say. Only a young boy survived.

  • Popular Drug Does Not Alleviate Mild COVID-19 Symptoms, Study Finds

    Ivermectin, a controversial anti-parasitic drug that has been touted as a potential COVID-19 treatment, does not speed recovery in people with mild cases of the disease, according to a randomized controlled trial published Thursday in the journal JAMA. Ivermectin is typically used to treat parasitic worms in both people and animals, but scientific evidence for its efficacy against the coronavirus is thin. Some studies have indicated that the drug can prevent several different viruses from replicating in cells. And last year, researchers in Australia found that high doses of ivermectin suppressed SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in cell cultures. Such findings had spurred use of the drug against COVID-19, especially in Latin America. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Ivermectin is currently being used widely,” said Dr. Eduardo López-Medina, a doctor and researcher at the Center for Pediatric Infectious Diseases in Cali, Colombia, who led the new trial. “In many countries in the Americas and other parts of the world, it’s part of the national guidelines of treating COVID.” But the drug has also proved divisive. While some scientists see potential, others suspect that effectively inhibiting the coronavirus may require extremely high, potentially unsafe doses. Health officials have also worried that people desperate for coronavirus treatments might take versions of the drug that have been formulated for pets. (It is commonly used to prevent heartworm in dogs.) “There’s been a lot of conflicting views on this, sometimes extreme conflicting views,” said Dr. Carlos Chaccour, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health who was not involved in the new study. “I think it has become another hydroxychloroquine.” But neither the proponents nor the critics have had much rigorous data to support their views. There are few well-controlled trials of the drug’s effectiveness against COVID-19, although more are expected in the coming months. And treatment guidelines from the National Institutes of Health note that there is not enough evidence “to recommend either for or against” using the drug in COVID-19 patients. In the new study, López-Medina and his colleagues randomly assigned more than 400 people who had recently developed mild COVID-19 symptoms to receive a five-day course of either ivermectin or a placebo. They found that COVID-19 symptoms lasted about 10 days, on average, among people who received the drug, compared with 12 days among those who received the placebo, a statistically insignificant difference. The new trial adds much-needed clinical data to the debate over using the drug to treat COVID-19, said Dr. Regina Rabinovich, a global health researcher at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who was not involved in the study. But she noted that the trial was relatively small and did not answer the most pressing clinical question, whether ivermectin can prevent severe disease or death. “Duration of symptoms may not be the most important either clinical or public health parameter to look at,” she said. The researchers did find that seven patients in the placebo group deteriorated after enrolling in the trial, compared to four in the ivermectin group, but the numbers were too small to draw a meaningful conclusion. “There was a small signal there, and it would be interesting to see if that signal that we saw is real or not,” said López-Medina. “But that would have to be answered in a larger trial.” López-Medina also pointed out that the study population was relatively young and healthy, with an average age of 37 and few of the existing health conditions that can make COVID-19 more dangerous. Bigger trials, which are underway, could provide more definitive answers, said Rabinovich, who noted that she was “totally neutral” on ivermectin’s potential usefulness. “I just want data because there’s such chaos in the field.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Buckingham Palace to investigate Duchess of Sussex bullying claims

    Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied several members of her staff, it has been announced. A spokesman said they were “clearly very concerned” about allegations that Meghan, 39, had forced out two PAs and undermined the confidence of a third during her time as a working royal. Aides had expressed concerns about how such matters were handled by the palace, expressing concern that nothing was done at the time to investigate the situation, and that nothing had been done since to protect staff against the possibility of bullying by a member of the Royal Family. Buckingham Palace confirmed that its HR team would now look into the circumstances outlined in various allegations leaked to The Times. It said: “Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. “The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

  • China's COVID-19 vaccine production capacity may cover 40% of population by mid-2021: disease control head

    China's production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines could be sufficient for 40% of the population to have been vaccinated by mid-2021, the country's head of disease control authorities said on Friday. The country's production capacity may also be large enough to allow 70%-80% of its 1.4 billion population to have been vaccinated by the beginning of 2022, Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the government's top advisory body. "The possibility exists," Gao said, but cautioned that translating production capacity into actual products that meet necessary standard was "a complicated process".

  • Texas border resident describes impact of migrant influx

    Emily Lord King joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss the changes to her community under Biden administration

  • When Can Our Kids Get A COVID Vax? Here’s What We Know

    I miss social interaction. I miss dropping my children off at school. But until adults AND children can get vaccinated, this is our lot in life.

  • Cuomo Aides Rewrote Nursing Home Report to Hide Higher Death Toll

    Top aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo were alarmed: A report written by state health officials had just landed, and it included a count of how many nursing home residents in New York had died in the pandemic. The number — more than 9,000 by that point in June — was not public, and the governor’s most senior aides wanted to keep it that way. They rewrote the report to take it out, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The New York Times. The extraordinary intervention, which came just as Cuomo was starting to write a book on his pandemic achievements, was the earliest act yet known in what critics have called a monthslong effort by the governor and his aides to obscure the full scope of nursing home deaths. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times After the state attorney general revealed this year that thousands of deaths of nursing home residents had been undercounted, Cuomo finally released the complete data, saying he had withheld it out of concern that the Trump administration might pursue a politically motivated inquiry into the state’s handling of the outbreak in nursing homes. But Cuomo and his aides actually began concealing the numbers months earlier, as his aides were battling their own top health officials, and well before requests for data arrived from federal authorities, according to documents and interviews with six people with direct knowledge of the discussions, who requested anonymity to describe the closed-door debates. The central role played by the governor’s top aides reflected the lengths to which Cuomo had gone in the middle of a deadly pandemic to control data, brush aside public health expertise and bolster his position as a national leader in the fight against the coronavirus. As the nursing home report was being written, the New York State Health Department’s data — contained in a chart reviewed by The Times that was included in a draft — put the death toll roughly 50% higher than the figure then being cited publicly by the Cuomo administration. The Health Department worked on the report with McKinsey, a consulting firm hired by Cuomo to help with the pandemic response. The chart they created compared nursing home deaths in New York with other states. New York’s total of 9,250 deaths far exceeded that of the next-highest state, New Jersey, which had 6,150 at the time. The changes sought by the governor’s aides fueled bitter exchanges with health officials working on the report. The conflict punctuated an already tense and devolving relationship between Cuomo and his Health Department, one that would fuel an exodus of the state’s top public health officials. In the past week, Cuomo’s once seemingly unshakable grip on power has been buffeted by a wave of scandal. Three women have accused the governor of inappropriate conduct, including workplace sexual harassment. On Wednesday, he publicly apologized for his actions, which are soon to be subjected to an independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general. The crisis over Cuomo’s behavior with women came just as his administration had been dealing with political turmoil over nursing homes. Lawmakers moved to strip him of the emergency powers he had been granted during the pandemic, and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have opened a separate investigation. An outside lawyer hired by the state has begun interviewing officials about the handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions. The aides who were involved in changing the report included Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide; Linda Lacewell, the head of the state’s Department of Financial Services; and Jim Malatras, a former top adviser to Cuomo brought back to work on the pandemic. None had public health expertise. In response to a detailed list of questions from The Times sent Tuesday, the governor’s office responded with a statement Thursday night from Beth Garvey, a special counsel, who said “the out-of-facility data was omitted after D.O.H. could not confirm it had been adequately verified.” She added that the additional data did not change the conclusion of the report. The tension over the death count dated to the early weeks of the pandemic when Cuomo issued an order preventing nursing homes from turning away people discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19. The order was similar to ones issued in other states aimed at preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. But by late spring, Republicans were suggesting that the order had caused a deadly spread of the virus in nursing homes. Cuomo disputed that it had. Still, critics and others seized on the way the state was publicly reporting deaths: Unlike other states, New York excluded residents who had been transferred to hospitals and died there, effectively cloaking how many nursing home residents had died of COVID-19. The 33-page report, which was issued in July by the state Health Department, found the governor’s policies were not to blame, but it became a turning point in the Albany debate over the governor’s policies. The day after it was published, legislators began calling for hearings and requesting complete data. Public health officials criticized its approach. A think tank began seeking for the data the next month, as did the Justice Department. Health officials, nursing home operators and even some of Cuomo’s aides expressed bafflement at the governor’s apparent insistence on delaying the release of the data for so long, as none of the information released so far has changed the overall number of COVID-19 deaths in New York — now more than 47,000, including more than 15,000 nursing home residents. But the July report allowed Cuomo to treat the nursing home issue as resolved last year, paving the way for him to focus on touting New York’s success in controlling the virus. “I am now thinking about writing a book about what we went through,” Cuomo said four days after the report’s release, his first public comments about a possible book. By that point, he was already seeking formal approval from a state ethics agency to earn outside income from book sales, according to a person with knowledge of his planning at the time. The governor’s policy to direct nursing homes to accept and readmit patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus remains a subject of intense debate. An investigation by the attorney general’s office, released in January, said that Cuomo’s memo to nursing homes was consistent with federal guidance, but it “may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities.” Garvey said in her statement that the governor’s order did not drive nursing home deaths, a conclusion that was also reached in the Health Department report. At the time, when the report was being prepared, Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, still enjoyed broad popularity for his televised news briefings. For its report, the Health Department had drawn on data submitted by the state’s more than 600 nursing homes, which were particularly hard hit in March and early April, as New York became a global epicenter. “To us, it was clear: that you’ve got to report cases and deaths by all categories — case in nursing home, case in hospital,” said Stuart Almer, chief executive of Gurwin Health Care System, which runs a 460-bed nursing facility on Long Island that has recorded 65 resident deaths from COVID-19. “We always had confidence, and still do, in our numbers.” State health officials could see from the data that a significant number of residents died after being transferred to hospitals. The state health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, had been aware as early as June that officials in his department believed the data was good enough to include in the report, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. But Zucker testified to lawmakers in early August that the department was still auditing the numbers and could not release them. State Sen. Gustavo Rivera, the chair of the health committee, suggested during the hearing that the data was being withheld to improve the governor’s image. “That’s a problem, bro,” Rivera told Zucker. “It seems, sir, that, in this case, you are choosing to define it differently so that you can look better.” In a statement issued Thursday, Gary Holmes, a spokesperson for the Health Department, echoed Garvey’s words, disputing that the numbers had been ready in time for the report and saying said that, regardless, they would not have changed its conclusions. Dr. Eleanor Adams was the Health Department’s lead on the report, but her draft was substantially rewritten by Malatras, now the chancellor of the State University of New York system. He was among a number of officials and former advisers temporarily recruited by Cuomo to assist with the pandemic response. The back-and-forth went well beyond the usual process of the governor’s office suggesting edits to an agency report, and became “intense” at times, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. Health officials felt the governor’s office, whose opinion was conveyed by Malatras, wanted to simplify too much. They worried it was no longer a true scientific report but feared for their jobs if they did not go along. Even so, an edited version prepared by Malatras did not remove the higher death toll. That occurred later, after DeRosa and Lacewell became aware of its inclusion. It was taken out soon after. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company