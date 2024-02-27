Mixed-use neighborhood proposed in Spring Hill at Jim Warren, Port Royal roads

The proposed Eastport Farms will consist of a mix of residential homes with commercial retail, restaurants, a hotel and medical facility off Jim Warren and Port Royal Roads.

While many mixed-use developments continue to be created around Spring Hill with retail, residential and office spaces, a new one is being proposed at Jim Warren and Port Royal Roads.

The Spring Hill Planning Commission reviewed a concept for what's being called Eastport Farms, located on 48.21 acres off Jim Warren, Port Royal and Derryberry Lane.

The concept includes a mixed-use neighborhood, which combines spaces for family housing, townhomes and senior living alongside approximately 15 acres of commercial businesses consisting of full-service and quick-service restaurants, convenience stores, as well as a 150-key hotel and medical office.

"We believe that that scale of commercial with the offerings for restaurants, shopping, places to hang out and create Spring Hill's culture, that this size and scale of neighborhood is very much appropriate," applicant Greg Gamble of Gamble Design Collaborative said. "We have the opportunity for placemaking."

An aerial rendering of the proposed Eastport Farms mixed-use development, which combines apartments, townhomes and senior living spaces with commercial retail, restaurants and a medical facility off Jim Warren and Port Royal Roads.

Charlie Pond, Director of Building Development for head builder Neyer Properties of Ohio, said mixed-use properties is one of the company's passions, and is excited to bring its skills to Spring Hill for the first time.

When it came to the project's development, Pond said the goal is to, "Phase it in a way where all of the main anchors are finished at the same time."

"We believe this really has to be developed holistically," Pond said. "We don't believe that everything will necessarily start at the same time, but we would like to finish, open the infrastructure and the majority of the facilities at the same time."

Discussion among planners was fairly brief Monday, but Alderman Matt Fitterer said he believes the Board of Mayor and Aldermen should also review the concept before moving forward.

"I think it's important that we get the concept before the board as well," Fitterer said. "It's one thing to get feedback from us and with staff, but let's get this in front of the ultimate decision makers, when they say they are ready."

Alderman Trent Linville also weighed in, agreeing that the BOMA should give its input.

"Having the insight of the board on this project could be helpful as well," Linville said. "It's certainly an interesting project ... with the Jim Warren commercial area being introduced. This will be kind of helping build that area of the city, and to really underscore this is a place where people can come, and commerce will happen."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Mixed-use neighborhood proposed in Spring Hill off Port Royal Road