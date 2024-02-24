Mixed reactions as France prepares to simplify wolf culling rules

While French farming unions are glad their flocks be better protected from wolves thanks to changes to the government’s five-year management plan for the wild animals, environmental groups are angry.

The 2024-2029 Wolf Plan is supposed to represent a turning point towards a "better balance" between the protection of herds and the conservation of an endangered species, the Agriculture Ministry says.

After disappearing for a while in France, the wolf reappeared in the early 1990s – crossing the Alps from Italy – and its ranks gradually grew. At the beginning of September, 1,104 wolves were counted.

However, their presence is a concern to breeders who say they lost more than 12,000 livestock in 2022 alone.

As a result, they have been calling on the government to increase the quota of wolves to be killed each year.

With an annual shooting quota of 19 percent, up to 209 wolves can be shot in France under existing rules.

Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau on Wednesday confirmed the decree would be signed on Friday and a final plan would emerge in time for the annual Agriculture Show, which opens on Saturday.

'Right direction'

The FNO represents sheep breeders within the majority agricultural union FNSEA.

Environmental protection associations said they were disappointed and worried about the changes.



