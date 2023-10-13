Mixed verdict in Scranton assault trial

Oct. 12—Brandon Crusen, accused of assaulting a 62-year-old man and leaving him for dead outside of a Scranton bar, was convicted of simple assault, but found not guilty of a more serious felony.

A Lackawanna County jury returned the mixed verdict Thursday afternoon after deliberating for two hours.

The verdict, read to the relief of his friends and family seated in Judge Andy Jarbola's courtroom, ended a three-day trial into the events early Jan. 13 outside the Thirsty Elephant, 932 Wyoming Ave., that left Michael Williams bleeding and battered on the sidewalk.

Crusen's conviction of simple assault exposes him to a potential maximum of two years in prison, said his attorney, Christian Francis. However, he might have faced as many as 20 years in prison had the jury found him guilty of aggravated assault.

Crusen has a chance to get back to his life, Francis said.

Williams suffered fractured bones in his face, ribcage and neck, according to trial testimony. He spent about one month in Geisinger Community Medical Center, of which he was intubated for 11 days because his broken ribs damaged his lungs.

County prosecutors sought to persuade the jury that a kick Crusen delivered to Williams' chest as he lay on the sidewalk fractured his ribs and caused that damage.

"Beaten, broken, left for dead on the rainy, cold sidewalk," Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela declared to the jury.

Dylan Crusen, Brandon Crusen's 28-year-old brother, pleaded guilty guilty last week to aggravated assault and faces a maximum 20-years behind bars. He acknowledged punching Williams' face about a dozen times.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said in a message his office respect's the jury's verdict.

"Since there were two assailants, it was a challenge to establish who inflicted the more serious injuries," Powell said.

Francis stressed that Brandon Crusen sought to act as a "peacekeeper" between Williams and Dylan Crusen, who left the bar soon after Williams exited to smoke a cigarette.

Security camera footage showed that Brandon Crusen put himself between his brother and Williams as they appeared to squabble.

Out came a knife and Brandon Crusen reacted in self-defense, his attorney said.

"I'm going to be as simple and straightforward as I can be because I believe this is a simple and straightforward case," Francis said.

Brandon Crusen, a wrestler and former Keystone College linebacker, quickly shoved the much smaller Williams away. Surveillance footage that captured the altercation showed his cigarette explode into embers.

Williams fell to the ground and the Crusen brothers followed up with punches and a kick. Then, they left the scene.

Brandon Crusen testified Wednesday he did not know if Williams was still armed with the knife at that point. Varela argued a defense witness, April Coyotecatl, testified she saw Williams lose the knife the moment he was shoved.

