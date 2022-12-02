Mixed verdicts delivered in Prattville child abuse case

PRATTVILLE — An Autuaga County jury returned mixed verdicts Friday morning in a high-profile Prattville child abuse case.

The panel found Leah Livingston, of Deatsville, guilty of two counts of child abuse and not guilty of the remaining six counts of child abuse that she faced. Livingston was found guilty on all five counts she faced of failure to report child abuse.

Alice Sorrells, also of Deatsville, was found guilty on two counts of child abuse and not guilty on the remaining five counts of child abuse she faced. Sorrells was also found guilty on all five counts she faced of failure to report child abuse.

Circuit Judge Ben Fuller revoked the women's bonds and placed them in the Autauga Metro Jail pending sentencing. A sentencing date had not been set Friday morning.

Child abuse is a Class C felony with a punishment range of a year and a day to 10 years in prison. Failure to report child abuse is a misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of up to a year in jail.

The jury of nine men and three women deliberated for about five hours over two days.

District Attorney C.J. Robinson was pleased with the verdicts.

"This was a very complicated case, a case heavy on interpretation of the law," he said. "But the message is clear: This type of abuse against children will not be tolerated in Autauga Country, and the children were heard from today."

Livingston and Sorrells were former teachers at the Journey Church daycare center. They worked the toddler room. The victims in the case were seven children between the ages of 10 and 15 months at the time of the abuse. The church fired the women when the abuse allegations came to light.

In a rare occurrence, the defense attorneys were also pleased with the verdicts. Richard Lively represented Livingston and Tom Azar represented Sorrells.

"We got not guiltys on the majority of the most serious charges, child abuse, which is the felony," Azar said.

Lively said the jury had a difficult task.

"It was an emotional case, I think the jury waded through all that," he said. "We accept the verdicts."

The defense argued that any physical contact that occurred did not rise to the requirement of child abuse under state law.

Some in the courtroom may have been confused about the guilty sweeps on the failure to report child abuse charges. As day care employees, the women are mandatory reporters.

"The law reads that you must report even if you have the suspicion that child abuse occurred," said Chief Assistant District Attorney Josh Cochran, who prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Sarah Speaks.

The abuse occurred over a period of time at the day care. The investigation began in March and the arrests came in May.

Video footage in court showed Sorrells and Livingston striking and shoving the victims in their cribs during the two-hour nap. On several clips, skin-to-skin contact could be heard, and the children cried loudly.

The remaining co-defendant, Susan Baker, of Prattville, faces 13 counts of child abuse and six counts of failure to report child abuse. She has requested a bench trial, where a judge will render the verdicts. Her trial date has not been set.

The abuse came to light when a newly hired employee was assigned to the toddler room and saw what she thought was suspicious behavior. She immediately went to the daycare's director and reported her concerns. The director reviewed security footage from the room and contacted law enforcement.

