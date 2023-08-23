Mixed views in Tokyo over Fukushima water release

STORY: Satoshi Matsuda, a 39-year-old from Tokyo, told Reuters he would like the Japanese government to show more evidence that the Fukushima water release plan will not have an effect on the environment.

Another Tokyo local, 48-year-old Daisuke yoshikawa, said "considering the Japanese brand and fishing businesses in the nearby waters, I think the government should've given more thought to the local residents and our neighbouring countries."

Foreign visitors to Tokyo, meanwhile, say they are not as worried.

"If the pure scientists are saying it's okay, it's probably okay. We don't live in a perfect world. We pollute it all the time. We expect mother nature to sort it out a lot of the time, and sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn't. I think this just falls into, like a natural risk that we have to take. It's not perfect. We know that. But then there's no other solution after you have an earthquake and your nuclear reactors get destroyed," said 54-year-old Australian tourist Brett Rallings.

Another tourist, 23-year-old Hanna Reiestad from Norway, said "I don't think it would affect my decision coming to Japan because I feel like Japan has so much more to offer than just the food. We travel here because of just all of the big cities, the lights, the things you do, the activities. And I think the amount of radioactive waste that would potentially be let into the water and something, I don't think it would have that much of a difference."