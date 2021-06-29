Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer generates strong response: study

Caitlin O'Kane
·2 min read

Mixing doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines can generate a strong immune response against COVID-19, an Oxford University study has found. The study, conducted by Oxford Vaccine Group's Com-Cov vaccine trial, found that those who are given a dose of AstraZeneca followed by a dose of Pfizer four weeks later generated a better immune response.

Oxford developed the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is used in the U.K. In the U.S., three other COVID-19 vaccines are available: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech.

The Oxford study recruited 830 volunteers, 50 years or older, in the U.K. to test four different vaccine combinations.

While taking AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer yielded higher antibodies and T-cell responses, the study found that mixing Pfizer and AstraZeneca – regardless of the order – resulted in higher antibodies than the "standard" two-dose AstraZeneca shot. 

The study also tested the standard vaccine doses and found that the highest antibody response was seen after two doses of Pfizer. 

Professor Matthew Snape, chief investigator on the trial, said the results point to "potentially allowing flexibility in the U.K. and global vaccine roll-out."

"These results are an invaluable guide to the use of mixed dose schedules, however the interval of four weeks studied here is shorter than the eight to 12-week schedule most commonly used for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine," Snape, an associate professor in pediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said.

"This longer interval is known to result in a better immune response, and the results for a 12-week interval will be available shortly," he said. 

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the 12-week results will play an instrumental role "in decisions on the future of the U.K.'s vaccination program."

"Our non-mixed (homologous) vaccination program has already saved tens of thousands of lives across the U.K. but we now know mixing doses could provide us with even greater flexibility for a booster program, while also supporting countries who have further to go with their vaccine rollouts and who may be experiencing supply difficulties," Van-Tam said.

In May, the Com-Cov study revealed that mixing vaccines resulted in more frequent mild to moderate reactions, but these reactions were short-lived, according to the press release. 

Researchers are also testing Moderna and Novavax vaccines in a new study. Six new "arms" of the trial recruited approximately 175 candidates each, adding a further 1,070 people to the program. 

The intent of the study is to "demonstrate that mixing is not substantially worse than not mixing – and will compare the immune system responses to the gold-standard responses reported in previous clinical trials of each vaccine," according to the press release. 

GOP lawmakers move to take power away from Arizona secretary of state

China trying to rewrite history in Xinjiang with online propaganda push

Biden defends infrastructure agreement amid pressure from congressional Democrats and Republicans

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia offers AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to all adults to speed up rollout

    Australia is offering AstraZeneca to all adults in a bid to rapidly ramp up sluggish vaccination rates as more of the country on Tuesday locked down against the spread of COVID-19.

  • AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Higher Immune Response With Longer Gap, Third Booster Dose

    A sub-analysis from the Oxford-led COV001 and COV002 trials with AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine induced strong immune responses following a prolonged second dose interval to 45 weeks (10 months) or following a third boosting dose. The researchers were also able to show that a booster given more than six months after the second dose induced a strong response and increased activity against variants. The study found that antibodies induced after a single dose survived to some extent

  • Upgraded face mask ‘cut hospital Covid infections by 100 per cent’

    Wearing an upgraded facemask from the standard "surgical" design reduced hospital Covid infections by 100 per cent, a study has found. Staff working on Covid wards at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge who were issued with filtering face piece 3 (FFP3) respirators had a lower infection rate than people in the wider community. The masks, designed to prevent the transmission of aerosols – tiny disease-carrying particles that can float in the air – are currently only issued to a minority of NHS st

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks' database, we pinpointed two stocks whose price has fallen

  • Some experts who had Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine are now getting extra shots of Pfizer or Moderna to try to protect against the Delta variant

    Some experts, fearing Delta, are having Pfizer booster shots after J&J's one-dose vaccine. "We shouldn't wait" for official recommendations, one said.

  • New Alzheimer's drug may be a catastrophe in the making

    The FDA’s approval of a new Alzheimer’s treatment — the first one in almost two decades — should have been a cause for celebration. Instead, it has become a scientific and financial mess.Why it matters: Experts from all corners of the health care world fear the FDA’s decision will undermine medical standards, explode the federal budget and fill millions of desperate people with false hope.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.And, worst of all, they worry it

  • Mixing Covid vaccines ‘more effective than having two of the same’

    Mixing and matching vaccines can induce more immunity than having two of the same jab, a study by Oxford University has found. Researchers discovered greater levels of Covid-fighting antibodies in people who had the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines compared with those who had the Oxford jab alone. Giving the AstraZeneca vaccine first, before the Pfizer dose, also appeared to give a better response than the other way round. Although a double shot of the Pfizer jab produced more antibodies than a m

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. For AstraZeneca, one shot is 70% effective.

  • Walmart to launch lower-priced insulin offering savings of up to 75%

    Walmart Inc. said Tuesday it is launching a lower priced brand of insulin because it is working directly with the manufacturer, Novo Nordisk.

  • ‘It isn’t over for us’: For those with weakened immune systems, COVID-19 vaccines don’t mean the end of the pandemic

    For those with compromised immune systems, health experts say 'get vaccinated, act unvaccinated,' as vaccines may not protect well against COVID-19.

  • Pandemic tied to spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Hospitalization rates for children with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes rose sharply during the pandemic, two hospitals reported at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions, held virtually this year. Children hospitalized in 2020 had more severe diabetes, with higher blood sugar and more dehydration, than children admitted in the prior year, he said.

  • Early findings indicate that mixing and matching coronavirus vaccines might improve your protection

    Some experts now think it's a good idea to get an mRNA booster shot after a dose of the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

  • Five Indian drugmakers to jointly start local trial of Merck & Co's COVID-19 drug

    Between March and April, each of these companies, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and privately held Emcure Pharmaceuticals, partnered with Merck to expand production of the drug, molnupiravir, hastening its availability in India to address a new wave of infections in the country. The partnership gave the companies license to make and supply molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following approvals or emergency authorization by local regulatory agencies, Merck said in late April.

  • Novo Nordisk's Higher Dose Of Semaglutide Trumped 1-mg Predecessor On Blood Sugar, Weight Reduction

    Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) announced data from SUSTAIN FORTE Phase 3b trial comparing semaglutide 2.0 mg versus 1.0 mg dose as an add-on to metformin in type 2 diabetes in need of additional blood sugar reduction. The results were presented at the Annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, and the preliminary results will be published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. In the 961-patient study, higher-dose Ozempic patients saw an A1C reduction of 2.2% after 40 weeks

  • Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant in lab study

    The vaccine provoked an antibody response against all the variants tested, according to Moderna, but one that remained inferior in all cases to the vaccine's neutralizing activity against the original coronavirus strain first found in China. The vaccine was far more effective in producing antibodies against the Delta variant than it was against the Beta variant first identified in South Africa, the data showed.

  • J&J explores ways to speed up delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Tuesday it was in talks with the Indian government to explore ways to speed up delivery of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The Economic Times newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that the company would no longer undertake local trials for its vaccine, after India's decision to scrap bridging clinical trials for vaccines approved by regulators in other nations. J&J did not specify in its comment whether it has scrapped the trial.

  • Third shot of AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise as booster

    A third dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine may produce strong immune system protection, potentially good news for countries considering providing a vaccine booster.

  • Moderna, Covovax, Biological E: What we know about India's new Covid vaccines

    Amid shortages, India is trying to offer more jabs to its citizens to ramp up vaccination.

  • EU picks antibody treatments, arthritis drug as preferred COVID-19 therapies

    The selection of drugs is part of the EU Strategy on COVID-19 Therapeutics, launched in May, to speed up EU approval and for a joint procurement plan on behalf of member states, complementing more advanced efforts on vaccines. The commission's pick of most promising treatments comprises Eli Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant for hospitalized COVID-19 patients on oxygen, as well as new antibody drugs for early-stage disease developed by Regeneron, Eli Lilly, Celltrion and an alliance of GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir.

  • Mix and match coronavirus vaccines produce robust immune response, study suggests

    'Today's data are a vital step forward'.