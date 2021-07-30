Mixing Russia's Sputnik V, AstraZeneca shots proves safe in small trial -RDIF

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Trials mixing a first dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine with AstraZeneca's shot revealed no serious side effects and no subsequent cases of coronavirus among volunteers, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

The trial involved 50 people and began in Azerbaijan in February, RDIF, which is responsible for marketing Sputnik V vaccine abroad, said in the statement.

Full results of the trial, including data on the immune response produced by the combination vaccine, would be published next month, RDIF said.

Both the Sputnik V and the AstraZeneca shot are viral vector vaccines that are based on a first dose followed by a booster.

Such viral vector shots use harmless modified viruses as vehicles, or vectors, to carry genetic information that helps the body build immunity against future infections.

The first dose of Sputnik V is based on adenovirus type 26, while AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, developed together with Oxford University, uses a chimpanzee adenovirus vector.

Russia on Monday gave the green light for clinical trials combining the British shot and Sputnik V to go ahead across five Russian clinics.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; editing by Jason Neely, Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CanSinoBIO to trial combining its COVID vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V dose

    China's CanSino Biologics (CanSinoBIO) may start as early as next month a clinical trial using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine followed by a shot of its own COVID-19 vaccine, a senior executive said late on Thursday. Combined dosage may help address a global shortage of the two-dose Sputnik V, which adopts a similar technique as the Chinese company's product, Pierre Morgon, senior vice president at CanSinoBIO, told Reuters. Morgon declined to disclose where the trial would be conducted as the information is yet to be made public, but he said it would not be in China or Russia.

  • Brazil to cancel contract for Russian COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil plans to cancel a contract signed in March for 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Thursday, as the South American nation struggles with one of the worst outbreaks in the world. Queiroga said the move was due to lapsed deadlines in the registration process with Brazilian health regulator Anvisa. He added that Brazil's national immunization program does not currently need the Russian vaccine, though that could change if Anvisa licenses Sputnik V.

  • Can mixing COVID vaccines boost protection against delta variant? What early data shows

    Federal and international health officials advise against the method.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine still doesn’t have full authorization. Why? An FDA official explains.

    The first COVID-19 vaccine was distributed under an Emergency Use Authorization. More than seven months later, actual approval hasn’t been granted.

  • Petros Pharmaceuticals Seeks to Disrupt the Prescription Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Market

    Fady Boctor, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Petros Pharmaceuticals Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTPI) seeks over-the-counter (OTC) designation for its prescription — FDA-approved and patent-protected — erectile dysfunction (ED) medication, a component of Petro’s objective to address availability, stigma and other access barriers in this underserved market. For most men with ED, getting prescription therapy can be an ego-bruising journey. It is estimated that approximately 75% of me

  • Pfizer vaccine booster shot? Company says it ‘strongly’ protects against delta variant

    The CDC has said fully vaccinated Americans do not yet need a booster shot.

  • 3 Big Hints That COVID Vaccine Booster Doses Are on the Way

    It wasn't long ago that the U.S. government appeared to be butting heads with top COVID-19 vaccine makers over the need for booster doses. On July 8, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a joint statement about booster doses. Neither the CDC nor the FDA has changed their official stances on booster doses.

  • FDA notifies Amazon over sale of certain harmful sexual enhancement products

    Amazon said it has removed the products in question, and will continue to work with the agency. The FDA had already warned consumers in December https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-warns-consumers-avoid-certain-male-enhancement-and-weight-loss-products-sold-through-amazon-ebay to avoid male enhancement and weight-loss products sold through Amazon, eBay and other retailers, citing hidden, dangerous drug ingredients.

  • US extends expiration dates on J&J COVID vaccine to 6 months

    Federal health regulators on Wednesday again extended the expiration dates on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, providing health workers with six more weeks to use millions of doses of the shot. The Food and Drug Administration said in a letter to J&J that the shots remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored and refrigerated. It's the second time the FDA has extended the shelf life on the vaccines since June, when the agency said they could be used for up to 4 1/2 months.

  • Researchers need to take extra precautions when testing vaccines in children. Here’s why

    For both ethical and biological reasons, a lot goes into testing new medications and vaccines in children.

  • These 3 No-Brainer Tricks Will Help You Pick Millionaire-Maker Biotech Stocks Like BioNTech

    Since its initial public offering in late 2019, the German coronavirus vaccine developer BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has grown more than 2,150%, making its early investors quite rich. Let's examine three tricks that you can use to screen for millionaire-makers like BioNTech, so that you'll be ready to invest when you see one. Biotechs need to capture a significant share of a potential market to succeed.

  • Israel will roll out a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to older people, citing a drop in protection against severe disease driven by the Delta variant

    Israeli health officials said they'd seen protection against severe illness from Pfizer's vaccine decrease from 97% to 81% over time.

  • Emergent: FDA letting troubled COVID vaccine factory restart

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine, the company said Thursday. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. The bulk vaccine was contaminated with an ingredient for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was being made in the same factory.

  • This Biotech Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore

    Wall Street's short attention span has created an attractive entry point in this once-loved biotech.

  • Is Moderna a Buy?

    Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech were the first to receive emergency authorization for their mRNA vaccine in December. Both companies were able to gear up their manufacturing processes to capture the U.S. market, while competitors like Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ran into regulatory and production issues which delayed their efforts. Because of its successful development and manufacturing ramp-up, as of Q1 Moderna, had advance purchase agreements (APAs) in place to the tune of $19.2 billion, and it expects to ship 800 million to 1 billion doses by the end of 2021.

  • Viatris gets FDA approval of first biosimilar version of Sanofi's insulin Lantus

    Shares of Viatris Inc. gained 3.3% in premarket trading on Thursday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration approved the first biosimilar verson of insulin glargine from Viatris and Biocon Biologics Ltd. Biocon is a privately held biopharma company based in India. The newly approved treatment, Semglee, is a biosimilar and interchangeable version of Lantus, Sanofi's once-blockbuster long-actin insulin. Semglee will be sold exclusively by the companies for 12 months before the FDA can appr

  • Are Johnson & Johnson's Legal Troubles Enough of a Reason to Avoid the Stock?

    Investors should consider more than just the healthcare giant's impressive financial numbers when deciding whether to invest in its stock over the long term.

  • AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Sales Surge. The Drugmaker Has a Dilemma.

    AstraZeneca lost money on its vaccine for a second consecutive quarter, despite sales more than tripling.

  • FDA panel criticizes agency approval of controversial $56,000 Alzheimer's drug

    The advisory panel that reviewed the controversial and expensive Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm criticized the Food and Drug Administration for approving it, saying that the agency used a standard not supported by evidence.

  • Exclusive - AstraZeneca exploring options for COVID-19 vaccine business - executive

    AstraZeneca is exploring options for the future of its COVID-19 vaccine and expects greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021, a senior executive said on Thursday, following a series of setbacks in its race to produce a shot for the world. AstraZeneca agreed to work with the University of Oxford on its COVID-19 shot last year despite having no prior vaccine experience, taking on the project with a pledge not to make a profit during the coronavirus pandemic. While a $39 billion dollar deal to buy rare drug firm Alexion is much more integral to the company's business strategy, the COVID-19 vaccine has quickly become the public face of the company's efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.