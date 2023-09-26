Miya Marcano’s family sues Orange County Sheriff’s Office over mishandled investigation

The parents of Miya Marcano, who was abducted from her UCF-area apartment by a worker and killed two years ago, have filed a lawsuit against the Orange County Sheriff’s Office over failings in its initial investigation into her disappearance.

The suit, filed Monday in Orange County circuit court by Marlon Marcano and Yma Su-Ling Scarbriel, accuses the agency and deputies Samir Paulino and Kenneth Dale of negligence and violating Miya Marcano’s civil rights.

Michelle Guido, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, declined to respond to the lawsuit, saying the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

An internal investigation led to the suspensions of Paulino, the deputy who first responded to Marcano’s apartment at Arden Villas, and Dale, his supervisor, finding that they failed to act urgently after the young woman’s family reported her missing.

Marcano, a 19-year-old Valencia College student, was killed by Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker who used a master key to access her apartment. Her disappearance was reported Sept. 24, 2021, after she missed a flight to Fort Lauderdale to visit family.

Marcano’s loved ones “cried out to Paulino and the OCSO for assistance and to save Miya’s life,” their lawsuit states. “Miya died as Paulino, Dale and the OCSO failed to timely respond with assistance and experienced sheriff deputies to fully investigate the family of Miya Marcano’s life-threatening call.”

Her body was found Oct. 2, 2021, bound with duct tape near the dilapidated Tymber Skan apartments. Caballero was found dead by suicide at the Sabal Club Apartments in unincorporated Longwood days before her body was discovered.

A final OCSO report on the case showed Paulino seemed to dismiss evidence found by a security guard at Arden Villas and family members suggesting Marcano was in danger, such as a set of shelves wedged against the door to her bedroom.

Window locks Marcano’s father had installed were missing, broken jewelry was strewn on the floor and her luggage sat next to her desk. There was also blood found on one of her pillowcases, later confirmed to be hers and Caballero’s, the report said.

“Deputy Paulino did not inform anyone about the evidence of a potential crime he observed inside of Miya’s apartment,” the lawsuit says.

The deputy continued to disregard signs after he returned to Arden Villas after midnight and again just before 5 a.m., despite witnessing a heated exchange between Marcano’s family members and Caballero, who the suit says returned to the complex with visible injuries.

“At no time did Paulino ask for permission to search Caballero’s vehicle,” the suit says.

Sheriff John Mina, who initially defended his deputies’ handling of the case, has said that Marcano was likely dead and left at Tymber Skan before she was ever reported missing.

Her family has questioned that — noting that duct tape found on her body suggests she was taken from Arden Villas alive. In their suit, they argue deputies’ reluctance to respond with urgency was harmful whether or not her life could have been saved.

“Deputy Paulino and Corporal Dale’s seriously impeded the investigation of Miya’s disappearance by their failure to act,” the suit alleges, adding that greater urgency would have “at a minimum led to the discovery of Miya much sooner.”

Paulino was given a 150-hour suspension for unsatisfactory performance as a result of the OCSO investigation and Dale was suspended for 10 hours for violating policy.

Guido said Tuesday that both remain with the agency. Dale, who joined OCSO in 2014, is in the agency’s criminal investigations division and Paulino, who was hired in 2020, is in the patrol division.

Marcano’s killing spurred the passage of Miya’s Law, which seeks to make apartments safer by requiring employee background checks, a log of who has access to apartments and 24-hour notice to tenants before staff enter a unit for non-emergency repairs.

