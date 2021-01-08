Miya Ponsetto dismisses Gayle King during interview before arrest: ‘Enough!’

Ponsetto tells King despite allegedly physically attacking the teen, she considers herself to be a sweet person.

Miya Ponsetto, the woman accused of racially profiling a Black teen, sat down with Gayle King, and the conversation went in an interesting direction.

CBS released a portion of the interview on Friday during which Ponsetto talked to the host about the day she allegedly assaulted and accused the boy of stealing her iPhone in a New York City hotel. The California native has since been arrested for the incident.

She told the host despite physically attacking the teen on video, she considered herself to be a sweet person.

“I was approaching the people that had been exiting the hotel because in my mind, anybody exiting was probably the one that — might be the one that is trying to steal my phone,” she said.

“I admit, yes, I could’ve approached the situation differently… or maybe not yelled at him like that and made him feel, you know, maybe some sort of — inferior way, making him feel as if I was hurting his feelings, because that’s not my intention.… I consider myself to be super sweet… And I really never, ever meant for it to, like, hurt him or his father either.”

The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.



In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021

Despite her apology, things escalated slightly when King pushed back and tried to hold Ponsetto accountable.

“Miya, that is not the problem,” said King. “You have to at least understand your actions that day. You seem to have attacked this little boy, this young boy, this teenager — you seemed to have attacked this teenager about the phone, and then it turned out he didn’t even have your phone. That’s the thing. I mean you’re saying, look, “I’m 22 years old.”

With her hand raised toward the screen, Ponsetto interrupted King.

“Alright, Gayle, enough. The hotel did have my phone. The hotel did end up having my phone. I did get my belongings returned to me.”

The 22-year-old also decided on an interesting wardrobe for the interview. Social media users couldn’t help but notice Ponsetto’s black cap that read, “Daddy.”

“All right Gayle, enough!” Miya Ponsetto, #SOHOKaren, told Gayle King with a dismissive hand movement. #MiyaPonsetto refused to remove her “Daddy” hat in this interview conducted before her arrest for assaulting a 14-year-old boy. Police had to drag her out of a car in California,” one user wrote.

"All right Gayle, enough!" Miya Ponsetto, #SOHOKaren, told Gayle King with a dismissive hand movement. #MiyaPonsetto refused to remove her "Daddy" hat in this interview conducted before her arrest for assaulting a 14-year-old boy. Police had to drag her out of a car in California pic.twitter.com/ezefejWqwL — Paula Neal Mooney (@PAULANEALMOONEY) January 8, 2021

As previously reported by theGrio, the California woman known as “SoHo Karen” for falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her cell phone and subsequently attacking him at a New York City hotel, has been arrested after nearly two weeks.

Ponsetto was taken into custody in Los Angeles after being located as a result of a collaborative investigation led by the Ventura County Sheriff’s office and NYPD, TMZ reported. Ponsetto had traveled back to California following the Dec. 26 incident and had reportedly been evading law enforcement at her mother’s home.

(Credit: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

The 22-year-old faces charges for assaulting a 14-year-old and attempted robbery.

As theGrio previously reported, Ponsetto stormed inside the Arlo SoHo Hotel in Manhattan accusing Keyon Harrold Jr., 14, of stealing her iPhone. She also charged at him and dragged him to the ground. Harrold’s father, Keyon Harrold Sr., was also present and filmed the encounter which went viral the day after Christmas.

theGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor contributed to this report.

