Miya Ponsetto pleads guilty, reaches plea deal on 2020 assault and robbery case
Miya Ponsetto has pleaded guilty, but a plea deal on her 2020 assault and robbery case could reduce her charge to a misdemeanor.
Miya Ponsetto has pleaded guilty, but a plea deal on her 2020 assault and robbery case could reduce her charge to a misdemeanor.
Six months after leaving the White House, Jared Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from a fund led by the Saudi crown prince, a close ally during the Trump administration, despite objections from the fund’s advisers about the merits of the deal. A panel that screens investments for the main Saudi sovereign wealth fund cited concerns about the proposed deal with Kushner’s newly formed private equity firm, Affinity Partners, previously undisclosed documents show. Those objections included: “t
Shi Smith, who was arrested in March in Union County, South Carolina, also played for the Gamecocks.
Eight of the top 10 busiest airports are in the United States.
FBIA pair of phony Homeland Security agents who allegedly infiltrated the highest levels of federal law enforcement and plied agents with lavish gifts were somehow tipped off to their arrest last week, allowing them to stash guns and other items, prosecutors revealed in a new filing on Sunday.Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were arrested last week when cops swarmed the upscale Crossing Apartments in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, bringing what appears to be an extraordinary
Miya Ponsetto became known as “SoHo Karen” after she was filmed accusing a Black teen of taking her phone. The phone was found later in an Uber.
LAPD is investigating a spree of brazen catalytic converter thefts that occurred overnight Friday across the San Fernando Valley, and led to one woman being shot.
An elderly woman in Washington who was accused of a hate crime against her Vietnamese neighbor last year has agreed to sell her home to pay the victim $45,000. Jan Myers, 72, was charged with a hate crime on Thursday for harassing her neighbor Thi Pham in April 2021. Pham’s lawyers announced that Myers has agreed to a civil settlement dictating that she must attempt to sell her home in Shoreline, Washington, and pay Pham $45,000 from the home's sale.
A shooting suspect led authorities on a pursuit, ending with the suspect reportedly hitting a Chandler Police cruiser on April 11.
In the late 1990s, New Orleans and its suburbs were experiencing a spike in violent crimes. Then, in October 1998 in Jefferson Paris, police were called to investigate the murder of an African American man whose body was found beneath a roadway overpass. The victim, identified as Oliver LeBanks, lived near the French Quarter in New Orleans. He had died from asphyxia due to strangulation, according to the autopsy report. “There were clearly visible marks on the side of the neck,” Det. Dennis Thor
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has released photos of the suspects in an effort to get the public to help with its case.
More than 30 years after a 20-year-old woman on vacation with friends was found dead partially clothed by the dumpsters of a New Jersey restaurant, authorities have arrested the man suspected of sexually assaulting her. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Jerry Rosado on Friday after investigators say they were able to match DNA found at the crime scene to the now 62-year-old through genetic genealogy. “Countless law enforcement professionals and prosecutors have work
A 15-year-old girl from Westchester County —whose name has not been released—was arrested Friday, accused of stabbing two teenage girls during a high school parade in Mount Vernon, New York.
The suspect or suspects shot the owner of the gun range, his wife and their grandson and stole dozens of firearms, authorities say.
Two suspects were charged with assault on police officers, more charges are pending, and more suspects are sought, Sheriff's Capt. Donald Zehner said.
LVMPD said the unidentified teen "began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness" before fleeing the classroom.
U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg told the defendants that what they did “was nothing short of insurrection, and an attempt to topple a government that has been lawfully and legally elected ...”
The discovery was near the site where a 23-year-old went missing a week ago.
Prosecutors say MS-13 gang members in a Texas prison attacked members of the Mexican Mafia and Sureños.
Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all racketeering charges against her for her involvement in the 2017 massacre
Woman uses TikTok popularized signal for help, chase ends in Dickson County crash