Mize Hill Offers Luxury, Upscale Paired Villas in the Heart of Lenexa

Tucked near the tranquil waters of Mize Lake and adjacent to Cedar Station Park is Mize Hill, Lambie Homes’ newest maintenance provided community offering luxury paired villas right in the heart of Lenexa.

Located at Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, Mize Hill is a prime location for homebuyers providing an intimate community feel with wide open spaces and plenty of wildlife, yet close to all the “big city” lifestyle necessities and amenities. The maintenance provided villas are built exclusively by Lambie Homes, one of the most sought-after homebuilders in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Prospective buyers will find two stunning floor plans from which to choose.

The Lakewood is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,279-square-foot villa priced from $520,000. The Newberry is a three-bedroom, 2 ½-bathroom, 2,000-square-foot villa priced from $475,000.

Highlights of the Lakewood floor plan include a spacious living area that flows from the front foyer into the great room, kitchen, and dining area. Downstairs, a combination of bedrooms, a recreation room, bathroom, and unfinished storage area offer ample space and convenience.

The Newberry features an eye-catching foyer and great room with fireplace, both with tray ceilings, a powder room, and a spacious dining area and kitchen with a large walk-in-pantry. The lower level has a large rec room, two additional bedrooms, and a third bathroom with a shower perfect for family or visitors. Both floor plans are built with Lambie’s signature quality and attention to detail. With optimal livability in mind, these villa homes share some features, including engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances, just to name a few.

“One of the favorite interior features common to all homes is the strategic laundry placement,” said Kim Kauth, who markets the community with Alex Koburov for Weichert, REALTORS® Welch & Company. “The laundry rooms are accessible from the walk-in closet in the primary suite, the front foyer and each home’s garage entrance, making it very convenient.”

Each villa has a covered deck or patio directly off the dining area that can also be screened in. The main floor primary suites include a large bedroom bathed in natural light and an adjoining bathroom that leads into an oversized walk-in closet.

“We take pride in every home we build,” said April Ash with Lambie Homes. “Our attention to detail and aesthetic is what sets our homes apart from other villas, making Mize Hill one of our most popular new communities.”

The residents here really love living adjacent to Cedar Station Park which features a wealth of paved walking and biking trails meandering through this 74-acre park highlighted by protected forest areas and scores of wildlife. There is also great fishing in Mize Lake, a 7-acre stocked lake.

Mize Hill families with children are served by the Olathe School District. The City of Lenexa is in the process of adding features to Cedar Station Park, which surrounds nearby Mize Lake. Highlights include children’s play areas, a picnic shelter, restrooms, an accessible path to Mize Lake and a lake-landing on the water’s edge - all of which will be accessible from Mize Hill.

Mize Hill is also near the dining, services, and recreation of the Lenexa City Center, including the bustling Lenexa Public Market, complete with a popular food hall and a packed events calendar that includes recurring live music performances and more. In addition, residents have easy access to nearby highways for convenient travel throughout the larger KC metro area.

Since the community opened, sales have been at a brisk pace.

“The sales team works diligently to keep all buyers on as short of a timeline as possible: six months from contract to move-in,” said Kauth. “Buyers who opt to build and select their preferred homesite, also have the option of selecting their own upgrades and finishes. We have several homes with different upgrades and finishes that are completed and move in ready in as little as 30 days.”

Mize Hill offers homeowners the convenience of maintenance-provided living, including snow removal, trash service & recycling, lawn care, and sprinkler start-up and winterization. A community swimming pool and cabana are also under construction.

Currently, 8 Lakewood villas, including 2 with walkout basements, and 4 Newberry villas are available and move-in ready.

Make plans to stop by and see this brand-new community as it comes to life. The Mize Hill sales office is open from Noon to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information, contact Kim Kauth or Alex Koburov at 913-209-7305 or email at MizeHillKS@gmail.com. You can also visit the community website: MizeHillKS.com, to explore floor plans and available homes.

Mize Hill

Prices: Luxury paired villas priced from $475,000

Location: Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road in Lenexa

Hours: The sales office is open from Noon to 5 p.m. daily

Contact: Kim Kauth or Alex Koburov at 913-209-7305 or email at MizeHillKS@gmail.com.

Web: MizeHillKS.com