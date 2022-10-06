Mizuho in Talks to Buy 20% Stake in Rakuten Securities, Sources Say

Taiga Uranaka and Takako Taniguchi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Group Inc. shares jumped the most in more than four months on news that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is in talks to acquire a stake in the e-commerce giant’s securities unit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Mizuho’s brokerage unit may buy a 20% stake in Rakuten Securities Inc. for about 80 billion yen ($554 million), people with knowledge of the matter said. An agreement could come by the end of the week, the Nikkei newspaper reported late Wednesday.

Shares of Rakuten jumped as much as 9.5% on Thursday morning in Tokyo, the biggest intraday gain since May 13, paring this year’s decline to 39%. Mizuho, Japan’s third-largest bank, rose 0.2%.

Billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani’s Rakuten has struggled since it made a big push into Japan’s saturated mobile market to compete with NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp. The group’s quarterly operating loss widened from a year ago, and S&P Global Ratings last month gave it a negative credit outlook, citing cash pressures.

A stake purchase of the size and price reported could boost Rakuten Securities’ sum-of-the-parts value by 8% to about 4.2 trillion yen, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts including Marvin Lo and Shin Tamura. The price implies a “hefty” price-to-book ratio of almost three times, versus 1.2 times for rival Monex Group Inc., they wrote in a note.

Rakuten said in May that it’s preparing a listing for its securities unit as the e-commerce giant diversifies its business. It’s not clear what Mizuho’s stake purchase would mean for the initial public offering, which hasn’t been scheduled.

Conditions for IPOs have deteriorated this year as investors get spooked by a global stock market slump. Rakuten is also planning to list its banking unit, and chose Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. as lead managers for the offering last month.

Going Online

Japan’s biggest banks have been struggling to build scale in their online securities businesses and compete with industry leaders like SBI Holdings Inc. and Rakuten. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. in June agreed to take a 10% stake in SBI, the country’s largest online brokerage.

“Mizuho Securities is likely to be attracted by the growth in Rakuten’s online accounts (40%) and assets under management (54%), the highest pace of all Japanese brokers in fiscal 2022,” the BI analysts said.

Mizuho and Rakuten are in talks for various alliance opportunities, including investment in Rakuten Securities, but nothing has been decided, the bank said in a statement. Rakuten Group issued a similar statement.

For Japanese banks, digital channels are seen as critical to attract retail clients, especially younger generations. Sumitomo Mitsui’s alliance with SBI will focus on providing online financial services for individuals including younger and mass-affluent customers, Tokyo-based SBI said in June.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Raises $3 Billion From Debut Green Bonds Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsSaudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund raised $3 billio

  • Exclusive-GE lays off workers at onshore wind unit as part of turnaround strategy - sources

    General Electric Co is laying off workers at its onshore wind unit as part of a plan to restructure and resize the business, which is grappling with weak demand, rising costs and supply-chain delays, four sources familiar with the move said. The sources said the company on Wednesday notified employees in North America, Latin America, the Middle-East and Africa about the cuts. It also has plans to cut its onshore wind workforce at a later date in Europe and Asia Pacific.

  • Oil Price-Cap Plan Spurs Fear It Could Trigger Russian Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia could cut its oil production by as much as 3 million barrels per day if the European Union and US proceed with a plan to cap prices, market experts have warned.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pa

  • Poshmark CEO sees 'much more global' business after Naver acquisition

    Poshmark CEO is ready for its next chapter after selling for $1.2 biillion to Naver, and eyeing up global expansion.

  • Cargill aims to boost ships' use of biofuel, methanol to cut emissions

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cargill Inc seeks to boost its use of biofuels in a bunkering trial and plans to order methanol-fuelled ships as part of its plans to cut emissions, a senior executive of the global commodities trader said on Wednesday. One of the world's biggest ship charterers, Cargill has been testing the operational performance of biofuels in its vessels since the start of the year as it steps up efforts to go green. "We are going to bring some Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) and do some blending in the fourth quarter in Singapore," he said, referring to the bio-content blended with fossil diesel fuel to make biodiesel.

  • Egyptian venture capital firm Algebra Ventures hits first close of second fund at $100M

    Last April, Egyptian and MENA-focused venture capital firm Algebra Ventures announced the launch of its $90 million second fund. It was the sequel to its first: a $54 million fund invested in 21 startups across Egypt and the Middle East. While Algebra Ventures predicted it would reach its first close in Q3 2021, the firm had to wait an entire year to achieve that.

  • Health Inspections: Violations temporarily close 5 restaurants from Boca Raton to Singer Island

    Thirty-two Palm Beach County restaurants failed to meet health and safety standards, resulting in 27 follow-up inspections and five closures.

  • Wellington's new $128M budget finds spending down but tax bills up slightly as property values rise

    The end of spending on some capital projects means spending in Wellington will dip by about $5.5 million in the fiscal year that started Saturday.

  • Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

    Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.

  • Is the Supreme Court's legitimacy at stake in its new term?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Blackstone in Talks to Buy Emerson Electric Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerson Electric Co. is in talks with Blackstone Inc. to sell at least part of its commercial and residential solutions business, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks on Shaky Ground Fail to Keep Earlier Gains: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeti

  • Manulife Redoubles Asia Ambitions in a World of Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after operating in Asia for more than century, Manulife Financial Corp. is counting on the region to be its most promising driver of growth in an increasingly turbulent world.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Document

  • Gas prices in California 'are retesting their 2022 highs,' pushing up national average

    Gas prices in California hit record highs once again, sending the national average up for the second straight week to over $3.80 per gallon.

  • Swiss data and analytics service Nuant prepares for the Q4 launch of the first unified platform for digital asset data, analytics & portfolio intelligence

    Swiss-based digital asset data and analytics Fintech, Nuant, is launching a platform that solves a critical industry-wide portfolio management problem for institutional funds invested in digital as...

  • UK business activity slides in September by most since early 2021

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's private-sector economy last month suffered the sharpest contraction in activity since a COVID lockdown early last year, underlining the challenge facing Prime Minister Liz Truss who on Wednesday emphasised her push for economic growth. While the reading was an improvement on a preliminary "flash" reading of 48.4, services companies that comprise the bulk of the private-sector economy were the least positive about the outlook since May 2020, early in the pandemic. A trading update from Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, added to the sense of unease hanging over the economy which is flirting with recession.

  • Amazon makes first venture fund bets with $150 million for underrepresented founders

    Amazon.com Inc is investing in outside venture capital funds for the first time, saying on Wednesday it planned to hand $150 million to firms that are backing underrepresented founders. The online retailer said it is aiming to put money into more than 10 funds supporting some 200 companies at or before the seed stage of investment, through 2023. It is focused on Black, Latino, female, Indigenous and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) founders, Amazon said.

  • Citadel’s Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 29% in Year of Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel’s four hedge funds all generated double-digit returns this year, according to people familiar with the matter, outshining peers in turbulent markets. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020:

  • EU Backs Russia Sanctions Package Including Oil Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union backed a new package of sanctions against Russia that includes support for a price cap on oil sales to third countries.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsThe agreement

  • Taiwan Intervenes in FX Again as Reserves Fall Most Since 2012

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s central bank intervened again in September to smooth the local dollar’s slide against the surging greenback as foreign exchange reserves declined for a third month -- the longest stretch since 2016. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsS&P 500 Well

  • German services sector weakens in Sept slightly more than initial estimate -PMI

    Germany's services sector shrank in September slightly more than initially expected as inflation and growing uncertainty hit demand, a survey showed on Wednesday, adding to signs that Europe's biggest economy may be heading for recession. S&P Global's final German services purchasing managers' index (PMI) for September fell to 45.0, slightly below a flash September PMI reading of 45.4, released on Sept. 23. Inflows of new business fell last month at the fastest rate since the first economic shock caused by the pandemic, and inflation worries accelerated towards the end of the third quarter, hitting demand, as Europe's energy crisis intensified.