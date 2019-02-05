Mizuho's 9 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2019

Getty Images





Biotech stocks are a staple among growth investors. The rewards can be staggering - prices on biotechnology shares can literally double overnight - but the risk is just as high. It's not unusual for these stocks to be cut in half or worse if drug-trial data disappoints or a drug application is rejected.

Thus, proper due diligence is critical, and that includes tapping the experts for information about these often difficult-to-gauge stocks.

Mizuho Securities has recently put out an analyst report highlighting its top biotechnology picks for 2019. And thanks to analyst ranking service TipRanks, we can see that the report's author, Managing Director Difei Yang, has a strong track record of stock recommendations. Yang is ranked in the top 250 out of more than 5,100 tracked analysts.

Yang writes, "We favor innovative and ground-breaking therapies in 2019; emerging technologies such as gene therapy and cell therapy could command substantial premiums from large cap pharma/biotech if impressive results are shown in historically difficult-to-treat conditions."

As Yang points out, pharma M&A is off to a strong start in 2019 with a number of blockbuster deals. They include Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) $74 billion acquisition of Celgene (CELG), and Eli Lilly's (LLY) $8 billion buyout of Loxo Oncology (LOXO). "In our view, the transactions underscore the persistent need by large pharma to fuel continued growth and replenish R&D pipelines via M&A," she writes.

Here are Mizuho's top nine biotech stocks to buy right now. Many of them can stand on their own but look even better as potential buyout targets.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals





Market value: $2.1 billion

TipRanks consensus price target: $82.00 (76% upside potential)

TipRanks consensus rating: Strong Buy

Yang's first biotech stock pick for 2019 is Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI, $46.50), an ocular-focused company that has developed two groundbreaking glaucoma drugs: Rhopressa (launched in 2018) and Rocklatan, which is gearing up for its PDUFA goal date of March 14. This is the deadline by which the U.S. FDA must either approve or reject the company's New Drug Application.

If the FDA approves Rocklatan, that, along with the subsequent launch, would be the most important catalyst for AERI in 2019.

"Blockbuster potential in Rocklatan following strong Rhopressa launch in 2018," cheers Yang, who says Rocklatan has greater revenue potential than Rhopressa and could become a first-line therapy for patients. "Limited competition in the glaucoma space, a solid first product launch, strong management execution, coupled with an attractive valuation make Aerie one of our top picks in 2019."

Yang's price target of $77 implies 66% upside from current levels. The analyst also is looking for peak sales of $305 million (5% U.S. market share) for Rhopressa and $561 million for Rocklatan (8% U.S. market share) in 2025.

Concert Pharmaceuticals





Market value: $327.8 million

TipRanks consensus price target: $23.67 (74% upside potential)

TipRanks consensus rating: Strong Buy

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE, $13.60) has a proven drug-discovery platform with multiple key catalysts coming up in 2019. CNCE's technology develops deuterated molecules by substituting deuterium for hydrogen atoms. The increased stability of deuterium can lead to better efficacy, safety and tolerability.

This biopharmaceutical company applies its DCE Platform to identify previously studied compounds, including already approved drugs, that can be improved by deuterium chemistry.

Concert already boasts two wholly owned assets (CTP-543 for alopecia areata and CTP-692 for schizophrenia) and one partnered program (AVP-786 for Alzheimer's agitation). Investors should be looking receive important data on both CTP-543 and AVP-786 this year.

Concert expects top-line data from the 12 mg cohort in a Phase 2 trial of CTP-543 to come during the third quarter. "The 12mg dose could show higher efficacy vs. 8mg and we will be looking for a consistent safety profile," Yang writes.