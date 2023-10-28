Mizzou basketball guard Isiaih Mosley picked in 1st round of 2023 NBA G League draft

Isiaih Mosley is a first-round pick.

The Greensboro Swarm selected Mosley with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA G League Draft.

This begins Mosley’s professional career. The Swarm are the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

On June 8, Mosley announced he would not pursue his final year of eligibility at Missouri and would pursue a professional career instead.

At Missouri, Mosley averaged 9.6 points and 2.5 assists per game during the 2022-2023 season. He played an average of 19.9 minutes per game. His season-best in scoring was a 23-point outing on 10-of-15 shooting against Coastal Carolina the day before Thanksgiving in 2022.

Mosley appeared in 14 games in his lone year at MU. He missed games throughout the season due to personal reasons, as confirmed by Missouri Athletics.

There were moments where Mosley, a Rock Bridge product, shined and showcased why he was one of the best mid-major players in the nation. Mosley will aim to take that potential to the G League.

The G League is the official minor league organization of the NBA, which as formerly known as the National Basketball Development League.

Dru Smith signs standard contract with Miami

Mosley isn’t the only former Tiger furthering his career. Dru Smith signed a standard contract with the Miami Heat after his preseason play.

Smith appeared in four games during the NBA preseason with Miami with one start. He averaged 6.5 points, 5.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 23.6 minutes per game.

This standard deal for Smith comes after he signed a two-way contract in early July.

Smith scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range in 23 minutes in the Heat’s loss to Boston on Friday.

