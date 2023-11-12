Mizzou football grades: Analysis of Missouri Tigers’ SEC game victory against Tennessee

The University of Missouri football team enjoyed a near-perfect game on Saturday.

The Tigers pummeled Tennessee throughout a 36-7 drubbing that improved MU’s overall record to 8-2.

It was perhaps the best day of the Eli Drinkwitz era.

Here is our post-game report card:

Missouri’s offense

The Tigers gained over 400 yards of total offense. They moved the ball consistently and put up points.

Save for an early interception, Missouri’s offense did what it needed to do in order to win.

Outside of his interception, MU quarterback Brady Cook was accurate. He completed 18 of 24 pass attempts, but more importantly he made big plays happen with his legs. Cook finished with 55 rushing yards on 12 carries, which won’t set any records but did earn first downs.

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook pulls Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Elijah Simmons for a couple of extra yards during Saturday’s game at Faurot Field.

It was another quiet day for the Tigers receivers, however, especially Luther Burden. But Marquis Johnson picked up the slack with a 48-yard reception that set up a touchdown.

MU’s offense on the whole wasn’t that impressive. And that leads us to a pivotal aspect of the day: the output of the Tigers’ starting running back.

Grade: B

Holy moly. Schrader eviscerated the Tennessee defense.

For a while, he’d even out-gained the entire Vols offense. He had 255 yards to UT’s 220 at one point during the third quarter.

Through the air or on the ground, Schrader was feasting. Tennessee struggled to bring him down on first contact. The stretch play was working all day.

Schrader finished the game with 321 total yards, 205 rushing and 116 receiving. He rushed for one touchdown.

Grade: A+

Missouri’s defense

Tennessee arrived averaging 38 points and 227 rushing yards per game.

Entering the fourth quarter Saturday, the Vols had gained just 42 rushing yards and had scored a mere seven points.

Missouri Tigers football coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with head linesman Carl Gioia during Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field.

The Tigers have allowed buckets of offense against Tennessee the past two seasons. On Saturday, Missouri’s defense forced four turnovers and stymied a pretty even offensive attack.

Daylan Carnell put the finishing touches on the win with an interception.

Missouri’s defense came in seeking retribution. The Tigers found that and more.

Grade: A

Missouri’s linebackers

Ty’Ron Hopper left the game with a leg injury, and what followed was telling.

Tristen Newson and Chuck Hicks had no issues piloting the defense in Hopper’s absence. Newson forced a fumble on a Tennessee drive late in the second quarter, which led to a Harrison Mevis field goal to end the first half.

Newson led the team in tackles, and that forced fumble showed that he can also make big defensive plays.

Grade: A

The Star has partnered with the Columbia Daily Tribune for coverage of Missouri Tigers athletics.

Missouri Tigers receiver Theo Wease Jr., left, and running back Cody Schrader celebrate Schrader’s first-half touchdown on Saturday against Tennessee at Faurot Field.