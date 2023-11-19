Mizzou football grades: Analysis of Missouri Tigers’ SEC game win vs. Florida Gators

The drama was certainly high for Missouri football’s final home game of the 2023 season.

And that intensity lasted all the way to the very end, with Harrison Mevis nailing a short field goal with 8 seconds remaining to lift the Tigers to a 33-31 victory over the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Here are our postgame grades for the Tigers:

Missouri’s offense

It wasn’t a perfect outing. The Tigers’ offense sputtered at times, and MU couldn’t mount much momentum or offensive rhythm.

That changed in the second half.

Missouri started the third quarter with three straight scoring drives to put pressure on Florida. That third drive was just two plays and ended with a 77-yard touchdown catch-and-run by Theo Wease.

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (No. 12) runs the ball as Florida Gators defensive lineman Chris McClellan defends during Saturday night’s game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Mo.

Once again, the offensive playmakers shined for Mizzou. Again, it was not always pretty — the Tigers sputtered on a late third down and were forced to punt with under five minutes remaining.

But MU stood tall when it mattered: The Tigers got into Mevis’ range by converting a fourth and 17.

Grade: B

Missouri’s defense

One week after an incredible performance against Tennessee, the Tigers’ defense struggled to contain Florida’s playmakers.

Travis Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. averaged over 7 yards per carry in the running game, and quarterback Graham Mertz — the former Blue Valley North High School star — found plenty of chunk plays through the air to keep the Gators’ offense moving.

Missouri’s tackling was suspect, and so was some coverage. That was never more evident than when Etienne took a handoff in the red zone and virtually walked into the end zone untouched.

Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan (No. 0) gets a hand in the face of Florida Gators (and former Blue Valley North) quarterback Graham Mertz during Saturday night’s game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

But those sorts of plays needed to happen far more often against a Florida team that can move the ball. And penalties, such as the late-hit call against Johnny Walker Jr. in the fourth quarter, enabled Florida to keep moving down the field. Those were the kind of self-inflicted wounds that we hadn’t seen from this team in weeks.

It was clear the defense took a step back Saturday night. When MU punted the ball away with 4:44 left in the game, up by just two, the Tigers had a chance to put the game away with a defensive stand.

Instead, on third down, Mizzou surrendered a 27-yard gain by a redshirt freshman backup quarterback.

Grade: D

Brett Norfleet

It was a stellar game for the freshman tight end, who seems to have locked down the starting job.

He caught three passes for 43 yards and was a clear lead blocker. Norfleet even hurdled a Gator and shoved another to the side. He made established SEC defenders look small.

There’s a reason Norfleet doesn’t earn an A, however. He should’ve had a touchdown catch in the second half, but he was flagged for being an ineligible man downfield.

But that was the only glitch for a freshman who showed he’s the future at the tight end position.

Grade: B

Luther Burden

The sophomore star went over 1,000 yards for the season on Saturday night. And he eclipsed 100 receiving yards in a game for the first time since the Tigers’ Week 6 game against LSU.

This was a statement game for the Tigers’ go-to receiver from St. Louis. He’s still a great player.

Burden almost had an incredible tip-drill touchdown, too: He seemingly caught a deflected pass in the end zone for the TD, but officials ruled the pass incomplete. It would have been a sensational play, but highlights like that are always possible with Burden on the field.

Grade: A

Harrison Mevis

This guy’s story runs parallel to Missouri football’s story.

Another game-winning kick, this time to send the Tigers’ seniors home smiling.

Oh, and Mevis’ doing the UF “Gator Chomp” after making the game-winning kick was perfection.

Grade: A+

