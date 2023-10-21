Mizzou football grades: Analysis from Missouri Tigers’ SEC win over South Carolina

Shane Beamer should have saved his foot for another week.

No. 20 Mizzou football stormed out to a big lead in front sold-out homecoming crowd Saturday in Columbia, which the Tigers rode through a slow second half and all the way home as they hammered South Carolina 34-12 in a fifth straight Mayor’s Cup mauling.

For the first time in the Eli Drinkwitz era, Missouri (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) is certain to finish the regular season with a winning record. It’s the Tigers’ best start to a season since 2013.

And there’s still all of November left.

Here are three takeaways from a beatdown at Memorial Stadium.

MU defense dominates

Consider the Kentucky game a lesson learned.

Missouri’s defense came out firing against the Gamecocks.

If struggling South Carolina (2-5, 1-3) was going to cause MU any problems, it was through Rattler and the passing game. And the Gamecocks leaned on that early, driving their way down to just outside the red zone in their first drive.

Then MU edge rusher Joe Moore III burst through the South Carolina offensive line — a common theme for black-and-gold clad players Saturday. He rattled Rattler 13 yards behind the snap. South Carolina missed the 51-yard field goal attempt.

That set the tone. Missouri’s pass rush wasn’t playing.

Missouri linebacker Triston Newson got the first sack of his career, combining with experienced defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan on another third down the next time the MU defense took the field.

The officials ruled Rattler down after a fumbled snap on a third down in USC’s third series, but it wouldn’t have mattered if they didn’t — defensive end Darius Robinson was all over him to force a throwaway. Robinson got his third-down sack later, toward the end of the third quarter.

Drinkwitz said midweek that the Tigers’ goal was to create more havoc and start faster.

Mission accomplished. On both fronts.

The Tigers held South Carolina scoreless until a field goal with 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker dialed up the pressure as Mizzou finished with four sacks on third downs alone. The Tigers hurried Rattler four more times.

Schrader shines

Entering the game, Cody Schrader was questionable to play, per the Tigers’ injury report.

There was nothing questionable about what followed.

Taking handoff after handoff, Schrader was the go-to guy as Missouri’s offense capitalized on defensive dominance.

He put the finishing touches on the win with an 11-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

He capped off Missouri’s second touchdown drive of the day, following an outstanding piece of blocking by Javon Foster and Xavier Delgado to reach the end zone untouched late in the first quarter.

Then he turned provider.

Missouri made it three straight touchdown drives midway through the second quarter on a Brady Cook draw. The quarterback ran home from 17 yards to put MU up 21-0.

For the first five yards of that, he practically wore Schrader like a backpack.

He followed the running back’s lead until he got through the USC offensive line, then darted between coverage and home.

Schrader finished the day with 26 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Cook was 14-of-24 for 198 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden III to open the scoring.

Slow second half

After looking like they were going to cruise home, leaping out to a 24-point lead, the Tigers tried their best to let the visitors back into the game.

Last week’s hero, MU punter Luke Bauer, dropped a snap and gave the Gamecocks a short field. South Carolina only managed a field goal.

The Missouri offense then went three and out on their next trip to the field. South Carolina immediately returned the favor.

Mizzou couldn’t give the Gamecocks a gift generous enough to mount a comeback, as the visitors managed nine straight points to make it a two-score game but never reached the end zone — nor expressly threatened it, either.

Harrison Mevis broke the skid for the Tigers early in the fourth quarter with a 53-yard field goal. It gave the Tigers a three-score lead, which was more than enough cushion.

Jaylon Carlies picked off Rattler with a little more than six minutes left in the game

The Star has partnered with the Columbia Daily Tribune for coverage of Missouri Tigers athletics.