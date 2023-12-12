Mizzou football turns to transfer portal for latest addition, a big-time running back

Mizzou football has landed another player from the portal.

Per a report from On3 on Monday morning, the Tigers have secured a commitment from Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll — a first-team all-Sun Belt selection this season.

Missouri now has two pledges out of the portal, both addressing future areas of need.

The Tigers secured a commitment from ex-Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride, an East St. Louis grad, from the portal last week. That could fill a void if possible NFL Draft-bound starters Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine depart.

Carroll fills a similar looming gap.

The Tigers will lose star running back Cody Schrader, who finished eighth in this year’s Heisman Trophy voting, after their Cotton Bowl appearance Dec. 29. Likewise, Schrader’s backup, Rock Bridge grad Nathaniel Peat, is also set to leave at the end of the season. Both tailbacks are out of eligibility.

Carroll, listed at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, played all 12 games for the Panthers in the 2023 season and scored 13 touchdowns. The senior out of Union City, Georgia, ran for 1,350 yards this season for an average of 112.5 per game, which was the eighth most in the FBS. He also had 234 receiving yards during the 2023 campaign.

After spending three seasons as a backup at Georgia State, appearing in 27 games and scoring nine times, Carroll took over the starting duties for the Atlanta-based team this year. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 274 touches and had three fumbles.

Carroll entered the portal on Dec. 4. Rivals rates him as the No. 188 available transfer in the nation — and the 16th-ranked running back.

The running back visited Missouri over the weekend. He’ll join a running backs room that’s set to return promising freshman Jamal Roberts and redshirt freshman Tavorus Jones.

Cody Schrader leads Mizzou AP All-Americans

Speaking of the MU running backs room, Schrader headlined a list of four Tigers to receive AP All-America honors, earning a first-team selection in a Monday morning announcement.

Abrams-Draine was tabbed as a second-team selection alongside wide receiver Luther Burden III. Left tackle Javon Foster was named to the AP’s third team.

