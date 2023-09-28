Mizzou football vs. Vanderbilt: Five things to know before Tigers play on Saturday

Coming off a 34-27 win against Memphis, No. 23 Mizzou football entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

Led by wide receiver Luther Burden III, Mizzou won in a close finish to bring the Tigers to 4-0 for the first time since the 2013 season. Burden led the contest with 10 receptions for 177 yards, though he’s questionable for this week’s game.

The Tigers now look to keep their perfect record alive as they head to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores to begin their SEC schedule.

Vanderbilt is coming off a 45-28 loss against Kentucky and rides into Saturday on a three-game losing skid. Here’s what you should know ahead of Saturday’s game...

Game details





Kickoff: 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Where: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Early betting line: Mizzou is a 13.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 54.5.

Five things to know: Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has been turning the ball over– a lot. Mizzou’s defense matches up well against the Commodores, considering Vanderbilt has turned the ball over nine times over the past three games. Vanderbilt’s QB situation is up in the air for Saturday. With seven interceptions, quarterback AJ Swann is tied for the most in college football, and Mizzou has the pieces to take advantage of that — If he plays. Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine has two interceptions through four games, which is also the same number of pick-sixes Swann threw last week against Kentucky. However, an elbow contusion has him questionable for this week, and backup Ken Seals is waiting in the wings. Tigers RB Cody Schrader is looking for a repeat of last week against Memphis. Leading the SEC (and ranking No. 14 in the country) with 403 rushing yards this season, Schrader led last week’s contest against Memphis with 123 rushing yards on 14 carries. With the Commodores allowing 150 rushing yards per game, the odds of Schrader replicating that success seem to fall in his favor. Vanderbilt gives up the most points per game in the SEC ... allowing 32.4 per game. Mizzou’s offense, conversely, is scoring 30.5 per contest. The Tigers should have no issues playing to their SEC-foe’s weakness, so long as Burden and Brady Cook, both questionable, play on Saturday. Mizzou leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 10-4-1. The Tigers come into Saturday riding a three-game win streak against the Commodores, with the last loss coming in 2019. Vanderbilt upset the then-No. 22 Tigers at FirstBank stadium 21-14.